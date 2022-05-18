ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard police investigate another Orbeez gun assault

By Patty Coller
 3 days ago

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – For the second time in two weeks, Girard police are investigating an assault involving an Orbeez gel gun.

Officers were called at about 8:44 p.m. last Tuesday to the 300 block of E. Wilson Avenue on reports of a 10-year-old boy shot by an Orbeez gun.

According to a police report, the boy was shot multiple times by another juvenile. The boy’s mother showed police bruises on the child’s back.

The boy told police that he was shot in the area of S. St. Clair Street and Crumlin Avenue by someone he knows.

Pictures were taken of the boy’s injuries and a report was filed.

Police said the suspect in this case was recently arrested for the same crime. That suspect will be receiving a charge of assault in the mail from juvenile prosecutors, police said.

Officers also res ponded last week to the area of St. Clair Street and Forsythe Avenue after a group of kids said that someone drove by and shot at them with an Orbeez gun.

