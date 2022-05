On May 18, just before 10:00 p.m. authorities responded to a rollover crash on SR 118 near the turnoff for Central Valley. According to reports, only one vehicle was involved in the crash. The driver, a 16 year old female, stated to the Utah Highway Patrol that the vehicle pulled suddenly to the right for an unknown reason. This caused the vehicle to run off the side of the road and roll several times. The driver suffered only minor injuries due to seat belt usage.

CENTRAL VALLEY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO