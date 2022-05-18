ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
21-year-old missing in Corpus Christi

By Paola Cepeda
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Corpus Christi Police Department is on the search for a woman last seen on April 29.

Authorities are looking for Leticia Franco, 21.

According to investigators , Franco was reported missing on May 9, 2022, by family. She was last heard from on April 29, 2022.

Franco is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs approximately 135 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Corpus Christi Police Department directly by calling (361) 886-2840 or (361) 886-2600.

