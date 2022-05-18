Adayar to miss Coronation Cup after minor setback

Adayar will miss his intended return to action in the Coronation Cup and head to Royal Ascot instead.

Last year’s Derby and King George hero had been due to have his first start since finishing fifth in the Champion Stakes at Ascot last October in the 12-furlong Group One on June 3.

However, trainer Charlie Appleby reports the Frankel colt to have suffered a minor setback and will now work towards the Prince of Wales’s Stakes, back over Ascot’s 10 furlongs on June 15.

He told www.godolphin.com: “Adayar, who was an intended runner (at Epsom), met with a minor setback in the respect that he was coughing for a few days so I just eased off him for a week.

“In doing so, he did very well that week so I think we’re probably going to be giving the Coronation Cup a miss as just fitness-wise I won’t quite have him there ready in time.

“Adayar is most likely to be heading towards the Prince of Wales’s Stakes for the first start of his four-year-old career.”

While Adayar will not line up at Epsom, Manobo will step into his place in the Coronation Cup.

Another four-year-old, Manobo made impressive strides last term, graduating from a Newbury maiden win in May to lift the Group Two Prix Chaudenay at ParisLongchamp on Arc weekend.

Manobo ended the campaign unbeaten in four starts and made it five on the bounce when winning a Meydan Group Three on his return in February before suffering the first defeat of his career when half a length behind Stay Foolish in Dubai in March.

He will be dropping back in trip, but Appleby is eager to try 12 furlongs.

He added: “Manobo, who was last seen finishing second in the Dubai Gold Cup, we’ve always mooted that we wanted to drop him back to a mile and a half. His preparation has gone very well towards the Coronation.

“He worked this morning, (I’m) very pleased with him, so he will be an intended runner for the Coronation.”

