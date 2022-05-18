ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, NJ

Multi-vehicle crash involving 2 school buses closes part of Route 9

By Larry Higgs
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two school buses with no students on board were involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 9 in Howell Wednesday morning that injured two people that forced the closure of the roadway, authorities said. Two people were hospitalized with injuries...

Cops identify N.J. driver killed in 5-vehicle crash on Route 24

A 57-year-old man was killed and four others injured in a five-vehicle chain-reaction crash Thursday afternoon along Route 24 in Summit, authorities said. David M. Baum was driving in the eastbound right lane around 2 p.m. when his vehicle was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer, State Police said. The impact started...
SUMMIT, NJ
Tractor-trailer hauling auto parts overturns on I-80 in Warren County

ALLAMUCHY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A tractor-trailer driver was injured after his truck overturned on Interstate 80 in Warren County Friday morning, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. The crash happened at around 4:38 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound at milepost 19.2 in Allamuchy Township...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Tractor-Trailer Crash Involving 4 Cars Takes Down Traffic Signal On Route 10 (DEVELOPING)

A tractor-trailer crash involving four other vehicles brought down a traffic signal on Route 10 in Morris County, developing reports say. The signal at Route 10 and Canfield Avenue in Randolph was taken down following a tractor-trailer collision with four other cars shortly before 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Howell, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Howell, NJ
Howell, NJ
Accidents
Multi-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead, others hurt, officials say

One person was killed and several others were hurt Thursday in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 24 eastbound in Summit, officials said. Emergency responders were called to the wreck around 2 p.m. near mile-marker nine, where crews found the crash involved five cars and a tractor-trailer, according to a statement from the city.
SUMMIT, NJ
Crews Douse Massive Sussex County Car Fire (PHOTOS)

Emergency crews in Sussex County were quick to douse a car that went up in flames on Route 15 Thursday evening. Engine 3 with the Sparta Township Fire Department responded to the billowing blaze near milepost 11.5 in Sparta around 6:20 p.m. The department worked alongside Sparta volunteers to extinguish...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Two Seriously Injured In School Bus Crash

HOWELL – Two people were sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a four-vehicle crash occurred yesterday at the intersection of Route 9 South and New Friendship Road in Howell Township. Police, Fire and EMS Units were all on scene of the crash that involved two school buses...
HOWELL, NJ
School Bus Crash On Route 9 Under Investigation

HOWELL – Police, Fire and EMS Units are currently on scene of a serious accident involving two school buses at the corner of Route 9 South and New Friendship Road in Howell Township this morning. Howell Township Police Chief Mark Pilecki has confirmed there were no children on either...
HOWELL, NJ
Suspicious vehicle leads to DUI arrest in Hunterdon County

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Bergen County man is facing charges including driving under the influence after an investigation into a suspicious vehicle in Flemington Borough. On Saturday, April 23, police responded to the area of Main Street near the post office for a report of a...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Accidents
Journalism
Public Safety
Facebook
Traffic Accidents
Cars
Double Rollover Jams Route 17

Northbound Route 17 was temporarily closed following a double-rollover crash in Ramsey. All of the occupants of the Jeep and minivan involved got out safely following the 8 a.m. crash Wednesday, May 18, near the QuickChek just north of East Allendale Avenue, responders said. Injuries didn't appear serious. Ramsey police,...
RAMSEY, NJ
Pilot known for N.J. emergency landing escapes serious crash

OCEAN CITY, N.J. -- A pilot who pulled off an emergency landing in New Jersey last year now has another incredible story of survival.Landon Lucas, 19, was the only passenger on a small plane when it crashed upside down on April 9 in New Mexico. The pilot died, and Lucas suffered a broken spine, ribs and both legs."I actually managed to crawl out of the airplane with all of these injuries by myself, and it's kind of just crazy," he told CBS2 in an exclusive interview. You may remember Lucas from last July when he grabbed headlines for safely landing a plane on a bridge in Ocean City, New Jersey after its engine failed. Lucas is now recovering from seven surgeries but says he will be back in the sky as soon as he can. 
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Firefighters Battle Early Morning Fire

POINT PLEASANT – First responders quickly extinguished a structure fire on East Street that broke out around 4:30 this morning in Point Pleasant Beach. Members from the Ocean Fire Company and Point Pleasant Beach Fire Company #2 were on scene with Engine 1 putting out the flames. Ladder 4305 was assigned Truck 1, with their crew doing a primary search of the structure and assisted with ventilation.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
1 dead, 1 wounded in afternoon shooting that sparked school lockdown in N.J. town

A 27-year-old man was killed and another person was wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Carteret that led to the lockdown of a local school, officials said. The shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Lincoln Avenue, where police responding to the gunfire found two people shot, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Carteret Police Chief Dennis McFadden.
CARTERET, NJ
