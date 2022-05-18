ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa selected to participate in Just Home Project program

By Emily Farris
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 3 days ago
Tulsa is one of four communities selected to participate in the Just Home Project.

Just Home Project is a national program designed to advance community-driven efforts to break the link between housing instability and jail incarceration.

The Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity (TAEO) is behind applying for the program, which is being supported by local community partners in behavioral health , housing policy , and criminal justice .

“When we look at data on the drivers of homelessness and housing insecurity in Tulsa, the impact of incarceration becomes glaringly apparent,” said Kian Kamas, TAEO Executive Director. “We know that housing is critical to any individual’s long-term economic success, and are excited to learn from the three other communities in this initiative as we collectively seek to develop targeted housing investment action plans for justice-involved residents.”

The Just Home Project initiative is led by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation and the Urban Institute .

TAEO’s selection includes an initial grant of $370,000 from MacArthur to create a plan on how the organization will address the impact of incarceration on housing instability in Tulsa, along with technical assistance and coordination provided by the Urban Institute.

TAEO will also be eligible to receive more investments from MacArthur, worth up to $15 million.

“We are honored and excited to join our partners who are already working at the intersections of race, class, and justice to break the cycles of negative outcomes for formerly incarcerated persons who are disproportionately people of color," said Jonathan Butler, TAEO's Senior Vice President of Community Development.

In addition to Tulsa, other communities selected include:

  • Charleston County, South Carolina
  • Minnehaha County, South Dakota
  • City and County of San Francisco, California

