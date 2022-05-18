‘Observing Fullerton’ Podcast Episode #9: Feat. Zoot Velasco

For more than a decade now, it’s been clear that Anaheim City officials were essentially representing both sides of the bargains with both the Angels and with Disney. They were ostensibly there to represent the interests of the public — that you know, being the whole point of serving as an “elected official.” But in practice, they were also representing the persons on the other side of the agreement — those asking for money, favors, and abject solicitude from the City Council. They could justify this (at least to themselves) by saying that “what’s good for {Disney, the Angels, big hotel interests, the owner of the Gardenwalk, and all the way down to the developers wanting to raze Sunkist Plaza} is good for Anaheim!” But it wasn’t. The people of Anaheim essentially lacked anyone at the bargaining table in such matters — except for the short time when Mayor Tom Tait had a narrow City Council majority — because the interests of the people representing the city has been to give away as much as possible to the interests who would later recycle some of that wealth into campaign contributions and (more often) independent expenditures to keep their de facto agents in office. Where regulation is concerned, this is known as “regulatory capture,” but this goes well beyond that. This has been called legalized bribery — except when it is illegal bribery — but that again fails to capture the perversity of the situation.

