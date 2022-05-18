ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

‘Observing Fullerton’ Podcast Episode #9: Feat. Zoot Velasco

By Adrian Meza
fullertonobserver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the ninth episode of “Observing Fullerton,” Adrian Meza interviews Zoot Velasco, a nonprofit guru here in Fullerton. In this episode we talk about Zoot’s many activities in town, how he overcame...

fullertonobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
irvineweekly.com

Your Guide to Local Concerts in June

With summer upon us, Irvine’s FivePoint Amphitheatre is once again the place to enjoy balmy evenings soaking up the world’s top touring talent. For more intimate experiences and to catch up-and-coming acts, the clubs and theaters of adjacent cities also have plenty to offer on any given night.
IRVINE, CA
Food Beast

This Spot Created the Ultimate King Hawaiian’s Sandwich

Taking KING’S HAWAIIAN® buns to another dimension, Santa Ana, California-based Faka’s Island Grill has created the Spam Grilled Cheese. It’s sweet, savory and melty in-between. Sure to make your mouth water, the next level sandwich is made with BBQ-glazed grilled Spam that tops dripping fried cheese....
fullertonobserver.com

A Day of Authors Returns In-Person

For 29 years, the Assistance League Professional Humanitarian Auxiliary, also known as ALPHA, has hosted the popular Day of Authors event, which has drawn roughly 500 book lovers each year. While the annual event was virtual in 2021, this year, they resumed in-person at the CSUF Titan Student Union building. I attended ALPHA’s 2022 A Day of Authors on Saturday, April 30.
FULLERTON, CA
franchising.com

The Camp Transformation Center Now Open in Brea, California

Former Client Buys Franchise to Help Others Reach Their Fitness Goals. May 20, 2022 // Franchising.com // BREA, Calif. - The Camp Transformation Center is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Brea, California. Franchise owner Joshua Fernandez struggled with his weight since he was a...
BREA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pacific Grove, CA
Local
California Society
Fullerton, CA
Society
City
Fullerton, CA
fullcoll.edu

Hearty Bites: Mr. Fries Man

Adjacent to Fullerton College on Chapman Avenue sits Mr. Fries Man, a small restaurant that offers tasty variations on a fast-food staple. The restaurant is the work of Craig Batiste, an urban chef in Los Angeles, who, with his wife Dorothy, started Mr. Fries Man in Gardena, California, in 2017, maintaining it in a single location for several years until 2020, when the Batiste’s decided to branch out and franchise. Donald Malone Jr owns the Fullerton franchise.
FULLERTON, CA
Voice of OC

Panoringan: Building A Better Breakfast/Brunch – OC’s Newest Daytime Dinettes

When I compare brunch to breakfast, a significant difference has to do with the social norms associated with each. Breakfast is functional, as it is a time when one breaks the fast from last night’s dinner before continuing with one’s day. Doing brunch is a much more leisurely experience, granting a group of friends carte blanche to order champagne and cut loose. Regardless of your preference, these three new establishments all focus on updated morningtime sustenance.
COSTA MESA, CA
orangejuiceblog.com

“Anaheim First” Was Always a Lie; “I’m First” Was Not

For more than a decade now, it’s been clear that Anaheim City officials were essentially representing both sides of the bargains with both the Angels and with Disney. They were ostensibly there to represent the interests of the public — that you know, being the whole point of serving as an “elected official.” But in practice, they were also representing the persons on the other side of the agreement — those asking for money, favors, and abject solicitude from the City Council. They could justify this (at least to themselves) by saying that “what’s good for {Disney, the Angels, big hotel interests, the owner of the Gardenwalk, and all the way down to the developers wanting to raze Sunkist Plaza} is good for Anaheim!” But it wasn’t. The people of Anaheim essentially lacked anyone at the bargaining table in such matters — except for the short time when Mayor Tom Tait had a narrow City Council majority — because the interests of the people representing the city has been to give away as much as possible to the interests who would later recycle some of that wealth into campaign contributions and (more often) independent expenditures to keep their de facto agents in office. Where regulation is concerned, this is known as “regulatory capture,” but this goes well beyond that. This has been called legalized bribery — except when it is illegal bribery — but that again fails to capture the perversity of the situation.
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Observing Fullerton#Rss#The Fullerton Rotary Club#Cal State Fullerton
sanclementetimes.com

When Surfing and Golf Collide

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
US News and World Report

27 Top Things to Do in Orange County, California

The Orange County region of Southern California is home to some of the state's signature sights, including Laguna Beach, Mission San Juan Capistrano and Disneyland. Golden shores smothered in sunshine, along with a few of the country's top amusement parks, make this SoCal destination an obvious vacation choice. At times less obvious are Orange County's diverse roots, which can be experienced through historic cultural centers, art installations and incredible fusion cuisine.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
great-taste.net

Golden Wings, Saucy Smash Burgers and more hit the table at 4th Street Market, DTSA

4th Street Market continues to prove to be the ideal space for Orange County’s innovative food creators and entrepreneurs to turn their culinary dreams into reality. Two of the Downtown Santa Ana food hall’s most buzz-worthy eateries have recently transitioned their concepts and are in the process of introducing new and craveable menus.
spectrumnews1.com

SoCal rent prices continue to rise

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Demand for housing remains hot, as asking rent in Southern California continues to climb. A new Redfin report revealed that the median asking price of rent in the Los Angeles and Anaheim/Orange County region rose 10% year-over-year in April to nearly $3,400 a month. In Riverside, the asking monthly rent is almost $2,800, an 8% jump from the previous year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
irvineweekly.com

Bass Pro Shop Coming To Alton Marketplace In Irvine

The well-known outdoors and recreational supply store, Bass Pro Shops is coming to Irvine with plans to open a 140,000 square-foot Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World. Now celebrating its 50-year anniversary, Bass Pro Shops is looking to expand and continue its trajectory for another 50 years. Johnny Morris, founder of...
IRVINE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy