Originally being a first round pick from Ballard High School in Louisville, Jo Adell has been a highly touted MLB prospect in the last few years. At only 23 years old, he's dominated the minor leagues, but has struggled to adjust to the major leagues so far. With solid outfield depth at the major league level, the LA Angels have had to make some tough decisions as to keep him on the major league roster or option him to AAA-Salt Lake. This most recently happening on May 3 of this year where he was optioned back to the Salt Lake Bees.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO