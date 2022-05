(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Farmington, 58 year old Daniel B. Eaves, is recovering from moderate injuries after he was hurt in a motorcycle wreck Thursday evening at 6:30 in St. Francois County. According to Highway Patrol reports Eaves was riding his motorcycle north on Highway 221, near Walker Drive, when an unknown vehicle turned in front of him. Eaves steered to the right to avoid a collision and the motorcycle rolled over. Eaves, who was not wearing a helmet during the wreck, was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.

FARMINGTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO