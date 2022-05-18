ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

DFW Healthcare Brief: Children’s Health Takes On Mental Health and Texas Health Is the ‘Best Company to Work For’ in North Texas

By Will Maddox
 3 days ago

Children’s Health and Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute are launching an initiative to expand early intervention in pediatric mental health. The organizations have raised $27 million to provide training to pediatric primary care providers to treat mild to moderate mental health conditions in their daily practice with a focus on depression,...

fox4news.com

North Texas woman overcomes rare birth defect to graduate med school

FORT WORTH, Texas - A North Texas woman overcame a rare birth defect and is now about to finish med school at UNT Health Science Center. Taylor Orcutt was born with a left arm that ends at her elbow, but she refused to let anything stop her from her dream of becoming a pediatrician. She is headed to Wisconsin, where she'll begin a dual residency in pediatrics and internal medicine.
FORT WORTH, TX
foxwilmington.com

Dallas Hospital Elevator Becomes Delivery Room for Baby That Couldn’t Wait

It was all hands on deck as employees at a Dallas, Texas, hospital helped a woman in labor out of an SUV and into a wheelchair. A security guard was at her side every step of the way, as he used his walkie talkie and tried to summon an elevator. But once the mother-to-be stepped into the lift on the ground floor, her baby couldn’t wait. By the time the elevator had reached the second floor, she had given birth.
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Doctors Concerned over Decreasing COVID Immunity

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The number of reported COVID-19 cases in North Texas are on the rise, while immunity appears to be falling. According to the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation, the week-over-week increase in positive reported cases in Dallas County is in the 30-40% range if you average out over several weeks to account for the recent changes in the state and county data reporting infrastructure updates.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Free Pharmacy in Dallas Celebrates Major Milestone

A local nonprofit is celebrating a huge milestone right now, as it continues its mission to make sure no family goes without lifesaving medicine. In 2018, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Dallas opened up the first free pharmacy in the state. But as people lost their jobs...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Leapfrog Says These Hospitals Are North Texas’ Safest Right Now

There is no shortage of hospital recognitions, certifications, or awards, but when it comes to employers, they are primarily concerned with one thing: safety. The Leapfrog Group represents hundreds of the nation’s most influential employers and purchasers of healthcare and has released the Spring 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades for North Texas hospitals.
DALLAS, TX
who13.com

Program helps prevent falls in older adults

A program is available to provide older residents in Polk and Dallas counties assistance in their homes. Ellen Davis and Sydney Marshman share details about the partnership between the Iowa Department on Aging and Happy at Home Consulting for the CAPABLE program. Learn more from Happy at Home Consulting by...
DALLAS, TX
Cuisine Noir Magazine

Millennial Entrepreneur Rikki Kelly Makes Historic Splash in Texas with Ego Tequila

When Rikki Kelly launched Ego Tequila in Dallas, Texas, this year, she became part of a select group of Black- and women-owned brands in the growing spirits industry in the United States. Hers is the first Black woman-founded tequila in Texas and only the third in the country. And she has set out to make her mark in a competitive landscape that has for long been the domain of older, white, male leadership.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Facing Rising Housing Costs, North Texas Families Move Into RVs

The North Texas housing market continues to serve up challenges for many families, with low inventory driving demand for homebuyers and rent prices up roughly 19% over last year in some areas. Two families told NBC 5 they're downsizing drastically to improve their chances of owning their dream home in...
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Weekly

FREE Legal assistance to all residents of Dallas County

Verna’s H.E.L.P. Foundation offering free legal assistance to Dallas County residents. Legal clinics will be held Saturday, May 21, to inform Dallas County residents about propositions that were recently passed and provide valuable information regarding lower property taxes for homeowners. The clinics will be moderated by Judge Dominique Collins...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

North Texas counties dealing with shortage of detention officers

Jails across the state are facing a significant shortage of detention officers. Texas sheriff’s departments are feeling the pressure of labor shortages ever since the start of the COVID-10 pandemic. Both Dallas and Tarrant counties currently have more than 100 openings for detention officers. "To have 129 positions available...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dmagazine.com

North Texas’ Golden Ticket: Why Exurbs are Winning

While we hear all the time that people are moving to Texas, what we don’t often hear about is the urban exodus or “Great Reshuffling” that is happening across the country, including right here in Dallas-Fort Worth. The COVID-19 pandemic, combined with the influx of Americans looking to make Texas home, spurred our residents’ desire to escape the hustle and bustle of urban living in exchange for a move toward growing, outer-ring cities and towns on the cusp of a population boom. Because of this, the perspective also shifted on how far the metro can reach, making the exurbs a win for everyone and giving North Texas a golden ticket to keep up with its growing population.
DALLAS, TX
centraltrack.com

The Spread: A Fourth H-E-B Is Coming To North Texas.

The State Fair 2022 Is Food-Themed, Project Pollo To Be Featured On Shark Tank, Local Restaurant Owner Gives Out Free Baby Formula & More. , our weekly feature that aims to share all the area restaurant, food and beverage industry news that’s fit to print. Except, this is the Internet, so space isn’t a concern. Also: Good thing, because this is Dallas and this town always has breaking restaurant news going down like whoa.
DALLAS, TX
scttx.com

Tree-killing Insect Confirmed in Dallas County

May 19, 2022 College Station, Texas — The presence of the invasive emerald ash borer (EAB) was confirmed this week in Dallas County. Dallas County will be added to the list of Texas jurisdictions under quarantine by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA). TDA quarantines are designed to slow the spread of the insect by limiting the transportation of ash wood, wood waste and hardwood firewood.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

