Kingsville, TX

Mom shocked as son, 2, orders 31 McDonald’s cheeseburgers on delivery app after she left her phone unlocked

By Katie Davis
The US Sun
 2 days ago
A MOM was stunned when 31 McDonald's cheeseburgers arrived on her doorstep after her two-year-old managed to order them on her phone.

Kelsey Golden, from Texas, was left more than $90 out of pocket and with a huge unwanted order after leaving her device unlocked.

Barrett, two, managed to order 31 cheeseburgers on his mom's phone Credit: Instagram/Kelsey Golden
Mom-of-three Kelsey was forced to fish out burgers to neighbors after the huge delivery arrived on her doorstep Credit: KRIS

The mom-of-three was baffled when a delivery driver knocked on her door as she knew she had not placed an order.

She soon realized it must have been her toddler son, Barrett.

Kelsey told KRIS: "So, I was working. I was using my phone, and sometimes, whenever I’m on my computer and my phone, he’ll come grab the phone out of my hand.

"And he did. He usually likes to take pictures of himself, so he was doing that. I thought I locked the phone, but apparently, I didn’t."

Barrett spent $58.59 on cheeseburgers from McDonald's via his mom's DoorDash app - and somehow tipped another $16.50 on top, meaning the total order came to an eye-watering $91.70 including other fees.

The tot only ate half a burger, so Kelsey was left scratching her head over what to do with the rest.

She added: "I didn't know what to do with them, he only ate half of one.

"So I posted on a community page on Facebook here in Kingsville and asked if anybody wanted some."

Alongside a snap of her son holding a burger and beside a table covered in them, Kelsey also offered up the spare burgers on Instagram.

She wrote: "I have 31 free cheeseburgers from McDonald’s if anyone is interested.

"Apparently my 2 yr old knows how to order doordash."

But while 31 burgers seems a lot, one McDonald's employee was left fuming when a customer put in a $5,000 order that took hours to make.

Worker Brittani Curtis was tasked with making a whopping 3,200 burgers after a nearby prison placed a gigantic order.

In a viral TikTok video, Brittani wrote: "When a customer calls and says they need 1,600 McChicken, 1,600 McDoubles, and 3,200 cookies in 4 hours."

The youngster only ate half a burger Credit: KRIS

