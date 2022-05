The concept of a distributed fulfillment network immediately clicks with most merchants when it comes to speed to delivery, but there’s often a disconnect when it comes to cost-justification. Most merchants’ knee-jerk reaction is that the increased inventory carry costs will be too cost-prohibitive to improving their service levels, but while it may seem counter-intuitive, the truth is that an upfront investment in stocking a distributed network will actually decrease overall cost to serve and generate demand from the bottom up.

RETAIL ・ 3 DAYS AGO