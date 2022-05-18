Steelers Hall of Honor Museum to open at Heinz Field in 2022

WPXI Heinz Field at Night PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 10: A general view of Heinz Field prior to the AFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns on January 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers announced a new addition to Heinz Field in 2022 on Wednesday.

The new Hall of Honor Museum will honor former players, coaches, and other contributors. The museum is scheduled to open during the 2022 regular season.

Fans will be able to see the detailed history of the Steelers, and the museum will feature the franchise’s best players and coaches.

“We are extremely excited about the opening of the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum this Fall,” Steelers President Art Rooney II said about the museum. “This will provide our fans the opportunity to not only learn more about the Hall of Honor inductees, but also about the history of the team with many great videos, pictures and displays that highlight great moments and players in Steelers history. We have the best fans in the world, and we know they will enjoy this interactive museum upon its opening later this Fall.”

The new museum will be located near Gate B, above the team’s pro shop.

Fans will be able to visit year-round after the official opening.

The Steelers said more details on the opening of the museum and tour information will be provided later this summer.

