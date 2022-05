Between 2020 and 2021, the largest increase in the number of deadly collisions on the roads of Texas occurred in the Houston area. Dangerous driving is a common cause of serious collisions, but hazardous roads also play a part in the rising number of accidents. While helping victims to deal with the consequences of a crash is vital, reducing the number of incidents occurring in the first place must be a priority. Redesigning streets can help to minimize the risks of deadly crashes, and, in Katy, extra funding has recently been made available to improve the local road infrastructure. To further help the region meet its targets for zero deaths on the roads by 2030, statewide safety programs aim to change the behavior of dangerous drivers.

KATY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO