Minong, WI

Angela Lunn: Benefits Of Care Management

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt NorthLakes Community Clinic, we help our patients actively remove barriers to wellness to help our communities thrive. Our registered nurse care management program is one of the tools we offer to achieve this goal. Our RN care managers meet with patients regarding hypertension, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, pain...

drydenwire.com

'Spring Into Action' Has New Date

WASHBURN COUNTY -- Community First Washburn County announces their project - WashCo Grows - has collaborated with local partners to host a “SPRING INTO ACTION” build day for community raised-bed gardens on Saturday, June 4 from 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Washburn County Fairgrounds in Spooner.
WASHBURN COUNTY, WI
FOX 21 Online

New Apartment Building Coming Along In Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. — A new apartment building in Superior broke ground in March and is coming along quickly to be the next hot spot to live. The building is named Acadia. It’s a 120 unit apartment building and the ground and second stories are all framed up already.
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Hurley, WI
City
Ashland, WI
City
Minong, WI
Volume One

A NEW FAMILY BREW: Tony Bugher to Continue Leinenkugel’s Legacy as New President

The Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company is the oldest business in Chippewa Falls, and the seventh-oldest brewery in the United States, having opened its doors in 1867. Nestled within those 155 years of history is a young Leinenkugel descendent who at one time was getting into trouble with his cousins in the brewery, and in six months will become the face of the internationally known business.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WJFW-TV

Park Falls Paper Mill transforms into crypto site

Small towns all over Wisconsin have depended on their local mills for decades. When the paper mill in Park Falls closed, the community was hit hard. There were many people without jobs and an empty building left on the Flambeau River. The demolition of the Park Falls Mill has begun,...
PARK FALLS, WI
B105

This Wisconsin Reclaimed Barn Vacation Rental On Lake Superior Is Minutes From Duluth

This property looks rustic on the outside, but boasts luxury and plenty of space inside. It is located on a sandy beach on the South Shore of Lake Superior in Wisconsin. According to this rental property's website, it has been reimagined to handle up to 20 people with 6 bedrooms and 4 baths. Depending on the group of days you pick to stay at this beautifully done barn home, you can expect to pay anywhere from $898 to $1100 per day for 4250 sq. feet of rustic luxury. The barn is located under 30 minutes out of Duluth, right on the South Shore of Lake Superior in Wisconsin. It even has its own entrance to the beach on Lake Superior.
DULUTH, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Over 2,000 customers lose power in Eau Claire, Altoona Friday morning

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A power outage affected over 2,000 customers in Eau Claire and Altoona Friday morning. According to Xcel Energy, 2,233 customers were without power as of 6:55 a.m. Friday morning. The outage initially affected about 5.5% of Xcel Energy customers in Eau Claire County. As of...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Government Technology

Residents of Mobile Home Park Shelter Safely From Tornado

(TNS) - The aftermath of the tornado that ripped through a rural Chetek mobile home park five years ago still ranks as the worst natural disaster site witnessed by Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. As he stood at ground zero of the tornado's destruction zone, Fitzgerald was surrounded by random...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
KOOL 101.7

What Wisconsin City Was Just Named The #3 Place To Live In The United States?

The Midwest is a great place to live, right? We don't need anyone to tell us that. But, sometimes it is nice to receive some national recognition. As a border community, residents of the Twin Ports - Duluth and Superior - get to benefit from all that both states - Minnesota and Wisconsin - have to offer. Maybe that's why we always find those national lists that details the "best of"-something so interesting; we have two states to look for.
WJON

Body of Missing U of M Student Recovered from Mississippi River

MINNEAPOLIS -- The body of a missing University of Minnesota student has been recovered. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the body found in the Mississippi River on Wednesday as 19-year-old Austin Retterath. He was reported missing on May 8th. The...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Take A Look Inside Warship USS Minneapolis-St. Paul

DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) – A new warship will be commissioned in Duluth this weekend. The USS Minneapolis-St. Paul is a Freedom-class combat ship built in Marinette, Wisconsin. The ship was launched and christened in June 2019. The USS Minneapolis-St. Paul is a state-of-the-art ship, designed for speed and shallow water near shore combat. “Using a shallow jet ski allows us significant maneuverability in the littorals and give us the advantage in that area that most ships with deep drafts do not have,” said Alfonza White, the Milwaukee-born commander of the ship. He and his crew of 140 are proud to work onboard a ship...
DULUTH, MN
Health
Diabetes
Education
Health Services
CBS Minnesota

Rising Water Levels Have Some Minnesota Resort Owners On Edge

KABETOGAMA, Minn. (WCCO) — Just along the shores of Voyageurs National Park, Jennifer Gelo is sitting watching the water creep closer — gobbling up her docks and inching towards her cabins “It’s a little nerve wracking,” said Gelo. “Our cabins are surrounded by water. We’ve got a lot of sandbags out. It’s getting pretty dicey.” Twenty-six years at the Sandy Point Lodge, and this is worst flooding she’s ever seen. Some cancellations are rolling in, though some are keeping their reservations. “No matter if you own a resort or just have a house on the edge of the lake, or this is your...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Police searching for missing Hudson, WI man

MINNEAPOLIS — The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing Hudson, Wisconsin man, who the office said left his his home unexpectedly Thursday. Authorities say David Mckay, 67, was last seen Thursday morning at his home in Hudson. Mckay reportedly wrote an email to family, and then left unexpectedly without his cellphone. Family members and authorities say they are concerned for his wellbeing.
HUDSON, WI
drydenwire.com

Work To Begin On County Highway Projects In Barron County

BARRON COUNTY — Road work on CTH A, from the Village of Dallas west to STH 25, is starting on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Work will consist of removing of the existing asphalt surface, placing a new asphalt surface, shoulders and pavement marking. Funding for this project is through the Barron County budget, and construction will be by the Barron County Highway Department crew.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Man Who Escaped From Northern Minnesota Corrections Facility Back In Custody

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a man who escaped from a corrections facility is in custody. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old Kris Severin escaped Wednesday morning from the Northeast Regional Corrections Center in Saginaw, which is 17 miles northwest of Duluth. He was being held at the facility for violating a restraining order. Deputies learned Severin had connections with a homeowner south of Eveleth, and attempted to make contact with the homeowner several times. Around 11 p.m. Thursday, deputies pulled up to the home to find Severin knocking on the front door. He fled into a swampy area, and law enforcement was not able to find him after searching for several hours. Around 8:30 a.m. the next day, deputies returned to the home and found him inside a car which belonged to the homeowner. He was taken into custody without incident and is being held at St. Louis County Jail in Duluth. The incident is under investigation.
DULUTH, MN
fox9.com

23-year-old goes missing while swimming in Wisconsin river

MENOMONIE, Wis. (FOX 9) - A 23-year-old went missing while swimming in the Red Cedar River in Dunn County, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, according to the Menomonie Police Department. The man was swimming in the river at Riverside Park in Menomonie around 3:23 p.m. when he went under the water but never resurfaced, police said. His friends attempted to save him but were unsuccessful.
MENOMONIE, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Bayfield County officers investigate ‘rash’ of burglaries

BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI -- Bayfield County home and cabin owners are being asked to keep their eyes peeled for suspicious activity amid a recent “rash” of burglaries in the area. Several businesses and cabins in northeastern Bayfield County were broken into over the past month, according to the...
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Search continues for missing swimmer in Menomonie

MENOMONIE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The search continued today for a missing swimmer in the Red Cedar River in Menomonie. The Menomonie Police Department says a 9-1-1 call came in reporting a 23-year-old man went under the water while swimming and never came back up. Tonight, the police identified the...
MENOMONIE, WI

