Utah ranked 5th heathiest state in America

UTAH ( ABC4 ) – According to the World Health Organization , the United States’ healthcare spending surpasses those of other countries by far. However, America still struggles to stay healthy, as seen by the prevalence of chronic health issues and preventable deaths in the county.

In a recent study, the World Health Organization researched the nation’s healthiest and unhealthiest states and found that Utah is the fifth healthiest state in the U.S.

The study analyzed data from America’s Health Rankings and considered numerous factors including smoking rate, obesity rate, premature death rate, physical inactivity rate, public health funding per capita, excessive drinking rate, uninsured residents, and primary care physicians per 100 kilos.

The study found that Utah has the lowest rate of excessive drinking at 12%, and the lowest smoking rate at 7.9%. Additionally, Utah ranked the lowest of the states in terms of physical inactivity, with only 18.5% of residents not exercising regularly.

Additional findings from the study regarding Utah include:

Obesity rate – 29.2%

Premature death rate (per 100K) – 6,205

Public health funding per capita – 81

Uninsured residents – 9.7%

Primary care physicians per 100K – 187.5

America’s top five healthiest states are:

Vermont Massachusetts Hawaii Connecticut Utah

America’s top unhealthiest states are:

Louisiana Mississippi Alabama Oklahoma Arkansas

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.