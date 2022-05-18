ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

CHS Scholar Athletes of the Year

By Managing Editor
The Coronado Times
The Coronado Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fXU8g_0fiGhDts00
Jack Hunt and Michelle Croteau

Two Class of 2022 student athletes from Coronado High School were recognized on Monday as Scholar Athletes of the Year from The High School Sports Association of San Diego (HSSA). The breakfast event was held at the Scottish Rite Center in Mission Valley and recognized one girl and one boy from each school in the San Diego County area as the Scholar Athletes of the Year.

The two selected from Coronado High School were:

  • Michelle Croteau (GPA 4.31; Sports: Water polo and Swim; College: University of California at Berkeley; Berkeley Women’s Water polo)
  • Jack Hunt (GPA 4.39; Sports: Soccer; College: Princeton University; Princeton Men’s Soccer Team)

Hear from the student-athletes about their achievements and plans:

Michelle Croteau

List the Varsity sports you played and the number of years you participated in each.
I have been swimming for about 10 years and have played water polo for six. I played two sports, water polo and swim team, for all four years of high school, as a varsity starting player in both. I’ve accumulated a total of eight career varsity letters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4epWvZ_0fiGhDts00 List any Team, League, CIF or National Awards, include team championships as well.

  • Coaches award (’20-’21)
  • MVP and Captain (’20-’21)
  • MVP and Captain (’21-’22)
  • DII State Champ Runners Up (2018-’19)
  • GPA Captain (’21-’22)
  • All-CIF 1st Team (2021)
  • All-CIF 2nd Team (2022)
  • DI Champion CIF (2022)
  • San Diego Union Tribune Athlete of the Week (2022)
  • CIF Sportsmanship Award (2022)
  • PSW Zone Team (2019 & 2020)
  • Cadet National Team (USAWP) (2019)

What was your most memorable moment (s) in High School Athletics (besides winning a championship/title)?
My most memorable moments of high school athletics were when I stopped to look around me. When I stopped to look around I saw and felt the emotions of losing my first and last CIF semi-final game with my sister. I saw the sarcastic pain in my teammates’ eyes at morning practice and the glee we’d have at hotel breakfasts. I would say my most memorable moment in high school athletics was when I realized that my water polo team was my family because we shared so many memorable moments.

What would you say is the most important thing you got from playing sports in high school?
The most important thing I got from playing sports in high school is selflessness. Playing on teams makes you want to be better for your own self to be the best you can be so that you don’t let your team down. Sports teach you to be driven, dependable, and collaborative, which are crucial traits in developing as an athlete and a person.

What are your plans for next year? Do they include athletics?
Next year I plan on attending UC Berkeley to study political science and legal studies with a minor in rhetoric. I may play water polo.

What are your vocational plans (what do you want to be when you grow up)? The all out pipe dream is to be a justice on the supreme court, which means my current vocational plans are to become a judge on the DC circuit court of appeals to work and possibly achieve my end game.

Jack Hunt

List the Varsity sports you played and the number of years you participated in each.
• CHS Varsity Soccer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jENYL_0fiGhDts00 List any Team, League, CIF or National Awards, include team championships as well.

CHS Achievements
• Recognized by HSSA (High School Sports Association San Diego) as Scholar Athlete of the Year Class of 2022 for CHS
• Team Captain for CHS Varsity Soccer team 2019-2020 and 2021-2022*
*Undefeated season – first in CHS history. CIF Open Division Finalist
• 2nd Team All CIF – CHS Varsity Soccer 2021-2022
• Leadership Award – CHS Varsity Soccer 2021-2022
• 1st Team All League – CHS Varsity Soccer 2019-2020
• 4.39 GPA

Club Achievements
• Team Captain for 4 years (2018-2022) of Albion SC San Diego MLS Next 04 Club Soccer team
• Captained Albion team to the #2 Seed in MLS National Playoffs
• Scouted and Selected to be a part of the Capelli Sport USA U19 Team traveling to Koge, Denmark to compete at the Capelli Sport Cup against other professional academy teams from other countries. 2021
• Capelli Sport Cup Finalists 2021
• MLS Next U17 Southwest Conference Champions – Undefeated 2020-2021
• Surf Cup Champions – Best of the Best 2020
• NPL West Champions – Undefeated 2019-2020
• Selected to attend Youth National Talent ID Camp 2019

What was your most memorable moment (s) in High School Athletics (besides winning a championship/title)?
I will never forget the feeling of living in a community where I could ride my bike to and from soccer practice and where I could play with my best friends whom I have grown up with since I was in preschool. I’ll always remember blasting music in the locker room before a game and getting to play under the lights with classmates cheering us on from the student section. I’ll always remember Coach Brooks and getting to celebrate Senior Night with my family and teammates. And I will most definitely never forget the Torrey Pines game we won in the Open Division Playoffs against a team we were never “supposed” to beat but did.

What would you say is the most important thing you got from playing sports in high school?
The most important thing I got from playing high school sports was how to work as a team but be a leader in that environment. I developed so much as a leader from playing high school sports. I also think that it taught me time management and hard work, because it kept me so busy I did not have a lot of free time, which meant I had to be very efficient with my time so I could succeed both in school and in my sport. I also learned to not take life and my sport too seriously. You can give it your all and work as hard as you possibly can but you can still have fun along the way and I always felt I played my best when I was my most relaxed.

What are your plans for next year? Do they include athletics?
I will be attending Princeton University and will be playing for their Men’s Soccer team. I plan to major in Economics and Finance.

What are your vocational plans (what do you want to be when you grow up)?
First, I would love to play professional soccer immediately after college. After that, my goal is to become a real estate developer.

The story CHS Scholar Athletes of the Year appeared first on Coronado Times . Read more stories written by Managing Editor .

Comments / 0

Related
imperialbeachnewsca.com

MVHS Head Football Coach David Moore Strives To Make A Difference

Football runs in the veins of David Bryan Moore also known as “Big Mo.” His football roots go back to his great grandfather, and Moore has done his part to continue the tradition in his family. From playing with a U.S. Marine Corps football team, to coaching youth football and playing semi professionally before coming to Mar Vista High School - Moore has seen all aspects of the sport. As the new head football coach at Mar Vista High School (MVHS,) he is excited about the future, but Moore doesn’t just want to coach the kids. He wants to help them be successful individuals as they move past high school.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Vista Rising Star Students of the Year honored

VISTA — The Vista Chamber of Commerce held its Rising Star of the Year Scholarship breakfast May 13 to salute local school seniors, with seniors from nine different high schools honored throughout the 2021-2022 school year. Rising Star Students of the Year (with $1,000 scholarships) included:. Alyssa Crevoiserat (Guajome...
VISTA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Education
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego County, CA
Education
Local
California Education
Coronado, CA
Sports
San Diego County, CA
Sports
City
Coronado, CA
Coronado, CA
Education
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Sports
The Coronado Times

Five Islanders Advance to CIF Track & Field Finals

The only purpose of the Track & Field prelims held last Saturday at Mt. Miguel HS was to advance the top nine athletes in each event to the CIF finals […] The story Five Islanders Advance to CIF Track & Field Finals appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by George Green.
CORONADO, CA
kusi.com

Dr. Cheryl James-Ward discusses ongoing controversy with SDUHSD

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A meeting was held Thursday at the San Dieguito Union High School District to discuss the behavior of the former superintendent, Dr. Cheryl James Ward. A group of parents rallied outside before the meeting, to express their frustration over comments Ward made about Asian-American families in the district.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Chs#Athlete Of The Year#Highschoolsports#Coronado High School#Hssa#Berkeley Women S Water#Gpa#Princeton University#Team League#Cif#National Awards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
iheart.com

Congratulations To Our 2022 Star Baby!

Since 2010 Star 94.1 has held its Star Baby Contest that gives San Diego babies a chance to compete for a $2,000 grand prize. Over the years thousands of babies have taken part in this annual contest. The contest includes two rounds of voting, and at the completion of the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Coronado Times

Islander Track Athletes Advance to CIF Prelims

Last Friday, most of the City League Track and Field Finals were held at Canyon Hills High School, except for the discus throw and triple jump held at Madison High […] The story Islander Track Athletes Advance to CIF Prelims appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by George Green.
CORONADO, CA
osidenews.com

OCEANSIDE: Jane & Evie’s Used Books grand opening June 9

The Friends of Oceanside Public Library opened Jane & Evie’s Bookstore to offer a storefront opportunity to purchase gently used books, DVDs and CDs, puzzles and a rotating inventory of other items, such as framed artwork. The store’s name honors both the late Jane Cheadle and Evie Magaña, Friends who devoted many years of service to the Library and the community.
OCEANSIDE, CA
The Coronado Times

Coronado Art & Wine Festival – May 21 – Video Preview

This Saturday, May 21st, the Coronado Schools Foundation and the Coronado Chamber of Commerce are holding the first ever Coronado Art & Wine Festival to benefit STEM and Arts programs […] The story Coronado Art & Wine Festival – May 21 – Video Preview appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Brad Willis.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

The Coronado Times

Coronado, CA
363
Followers
451
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

The Coronado Times is an online newspaper for Coronado, CA. Our mission is to positively impact the community of Coronado by creating and distributing high-quality coverage of local news, events, entertainment and people.

 http://www.coronadotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy