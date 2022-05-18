ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jets' Kyle Connor, Wild's Jared Spurgeon, Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin named 2022 Lady Byng finalists

By Gavin Lee
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xZ0Sk_0fiGh9SD00
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin is looking for consecutive Lady Byng Awards. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL continues its daily revealing of award finalists and today’s is the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy. The award is voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association and is given “to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability.”

This year’s finalists are Kyle Connor of the Winnipeg Jets, Jared Spurgeon of the Minnesota Wild and Jaccob Slavin of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Connor, a finalist for the first time, put together an incredible season even as the Jets struggled to take off. The 25-year-old sniper potted 47 goals and 93 points in 79 games, and, perhaps most impressively, recorded just four minutes in penalties. Two minutes in November for slashing, and two minutes in March for hooking were the only times Connor was forced to spend in the sin bin, an eye-popping feat given he played nearly 22 minutes a night for Winnipeg.

If the Winnipeg forward wants to win, though, he’ll have to go through a pair of defensemen that are certainly not new to the award.

Spurgeon, last year’s runner-up, put together another season that seems to boggle the mind, recording just 10 penalty minutes despite playing more than 21 minutes a night on defense. In 772 NHL games, Spurgeon has amassed just 130 penalty minutes and has been nominated for the Byng on eight different occasions. Add in his 10-goal, 40-point campaign, and you certainly have a player who combined gentlemanly conduct and a high standard of play during the regular season. Remember, those who want to point out his playoff cross-check that this voting is done before the postseason commences.

Slavin, last year’s winner after taking just two minutes in penalties all season, decided to goon-it-up this year with a total of 10 in 79 games. The Hurricanes defenseman is the perfect blend of mobility, positioning and stick-checking ability, ending countless plays without ever losing ground. He reached a new high in points with 42, while once again logging more than 23 minutes a night for Carolina. Nominated for the Lady Byng in each of the last five seasons, he could become the first player to win the award in consecutive years since Martin St. Louis.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Hockey Canada announces 2022 IIHF World Championship roster

The roster is set with just a few days to go before things kick off for Hockey Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Championship. The defending gold medalists will ice a rather youthful roster this season, highlighted by some of the league’s up-and-coming stars, along with some established top-end youngsters.
HOCKEY
Pro Hockey Rumors

Tyler Bozak's latest bonus pushes Blues' overage penalty even further

The St. Louis Blues are happy to be advancing to the second round of the playoffs. However, their series win over the Minnesota Wild is not without complications. Veteran center Tyler Bozak earned a $100K bonus with the Blues advancing, per CapFriendly, which for many teams would not be an issue. However, the Blues operated so close to the salary cap’s upper limit this season that they had no cushion for performances bonuses they had promised to Bozak and were already in the red. In fact, even before Bozak’s latest bonus was earned, the Blues held the third-highest bonus overage penalty for 2022-23 at $1M awarded to Bozak for playing in 41-plus games this season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pro Hockey Rumors

Rangers sign former second-round pick Olof Lindbom

Another talented young goaltender is set to join the New York Rangers. CapFriendly has reported the terms of a to-be-announced entry-level contract between New York and 2018 second-round pick Olof Lindbom. The Swedish netminder is set to sign a two-year deal worth an AAV of $925K. The NHL salary in...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Montreal Canadiens win 2022 NHL draft lottery

Beginning this season, the full effect of the changes to the draft lottery rules announced last year are in place. Starting this year, teams can only move up a maximum of 10 spots if they’re selected, meaning teams originally set at picks 12, 13, 14, 15, and 16 cannot move up all the way to the first overall pick. A win for one of these teams in the first draft lottery secures the pick for the team that finished last.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: 14 teams face bonus overages for 2022-23

In the flat cap world, nearly every team in the league is dealing with situations that require every last dollar under the ceiling. More than half the league was using long-term injured reserve relief at some point this season, a decision that sometimes comes with some attached risk. One of those risks is the performance bonuses from entry-level contracts, which can cause overage penalties if achieved by the end of the season should a team not have the cap space to fit them in. Those penalties are then applied to the following season’s cap, meaning they have less room to work with moving forward.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Lightning's Brayden Point suffers leg injury during Game 7

It appears as though the Tampa Bay Lightning will be without one of their core pieces for the rest of Saturday's Game 7 after forward Brayden Point suffered an apparent leg injury late in the first period against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The injury came as Point and Toronto defenseman Mark Giordano traveled into the corner, Point trying to spin off of Giordano, but appearing to get his skate stuck, falling awkwardly onto the ice. Point would get up and go to the dressing room, putting no weight on his right leg. He would return at the start of the second period, taking a shift and appearing to be in a great deal of pain before returning to the bench and remaining there.
TAMPA, FL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Carey Price, Zdeno Chara, Kevin Hayes finalists for Masterton Trophy

The NHL continues to release finalists this week for its major awards. Monday, Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli revealed the three finalists for the 2022 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, as voted on by the PHWA. New York Islanders defenseman Zdeno Chara, Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, and Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes were named for the award.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Spurgeon
Person
Jaccob Slavin
Person
Martin St. Louis
Person
Kyle Connor
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins' Charlie McAvoy, Hurricanes' Brendan Smith earn fines

The NHL Department of Player Safety handed out a pair of fines Sunday, sanctioning defensemen Charlie McAvoy of the Boston Bruins and Brendan Smith of the Carolina Hurricanes for violations committed during Saturday’s series-ending contest. Both were fined the maximum allowable amount under the CBA. McAvoy’s $5,000 fine came...
BOSTON, MA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Looking ahead to P.K. Subban's impending free agency

Despite relatively low fanfare, one of hockey’s biggest names is set to be become an unrestricted free agent this summer. New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban will become a UFA for the first time in his career, having just finished the final year of an eight-year, $72M contract that carried a $9M AAV. Subban signed that contract with the Montreal Canadiens prior to the start of the 2014-15 season, but would only play two of the eight years with Montreal before being dealt to the Nashville Predators. The star defenseman would spend three seasons in Nashville, making a trip to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2017, but was again traded to New Jersey in 2019.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Minnesota Wild
Pro Hockey Rumors

Longtime NHL forward Frans Nielsen to retire after World Championships

Via a news release from his DEL team, Eisbaren Berlin, longtime NHL center Frans Nielsen will retire from professional hockey after representing his native Denmark at the upcoming 2022 IIHF World Championships. Nielsen played the 2021-22 campaign overseas in Germany after the Detroit Red Wings bought out the final year of his contract, making him an unrestricted free agent.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Penguins forward Brian Boyle week-to-week with lower-body injury

As the Penguins gear up for a do-or-die final game in their series against the New York Rangers, they will be without one of their more important bottom-sixers. Veteran Brian Boyle, whose play after not playing all of last season has been one of the best stories all year, is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury, as relayed by NHL.com’s Dan Rosen.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Dallas Stars recall 11 players

With the Texas Stars eliminated, the Dallas Stars have brought up their crew of “Black Aces,” players who will practice, take in the NHL atmosphere and stay ready for action, but usually not dress. This time, it’s 11 players coming up from the AHL:. Perhaps most interesting...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

Dallas Stars GM shares desire to re-sign defenseman John Klingberg

Earlier today, Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill spoke about contract negotiations with impending UFA and Stars cornerstone defenseman John Klingberg. As reported by NHL.com’s Tracey Myers, Nill said that he would love to keep Klingberg and that he planned to discuss an extension with the defenseman and his representatives at the conclusion of the Stars’ postseason. Nill added that while he believes he has a great relationship with Klingberg, he understands that the player must do what is best for himself.
DALLAS, TX
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy