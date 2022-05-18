ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

Want to own memorabilia from Silver Dollar City and Celebration City? Check out this auction

By Carrie Winchel
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OWUUS_0fiGgqQ800

BRANSON, Mo. — A public auction to clear out warehouses full of items from Celebration City and Silver Dollar City is happening the first week of June in Branson.

The auction is a joint effort between Essick Auction and Three Creeks Auction. Organizers call it a must-see.

“This auction combines many collectibles & memorabilia from Branson & Route 66 history as well as like-new items from Silver Dollar City’s warehouse, attractions & storage! ” According to the web page for the event.

Sparta woman sings with Carrie Underwood

Vehicles, decor, prop and set pieces from both Celebration City and Silver Dollar City, neon signs, sound and production equipment, furniture and costumes are among the items that will be up for sale.

Some of the more unique items listed include a carnival weight guessing game, large parade float bases with characters, large Route 66 styrofoam props, a carousel, a taffy pulling machine and a Husqvarna Viking sewing machine.

What you need to know if you want to attend:

  • The auction is Thursday, June 2, Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4, 2022
  • It begins at 9:00 a.m. each day
  • 1383 MO-376 Branson, MO 65616
  • Cash-only admission of $10 at the gate for adults
  • Live and online bidding available

For a full list of items up for bid and more information about the auction, check Essick Auction and Realty’s websit e .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
KICK AM 1530

One of America’s Luxury Destination Resorts is in Missouri

This world-class resort is just a few short hours away from the Tri-States and one of the coolest places to stay. Big Cedar Lodge was named one of the best resort destination places to visit out of 18 in America. The resort is located in Ridgedale, Missouri just outside of Branson, and overlooks Table Rock Lake. Now, this is a place I can relax and unwind.
RIDGEDALE, MO
Columbia Missourian

Mansion at Elfindale has welcomed guests since the 1900s

The Mansion at Elfindale Bed & Breakfast in Springfield has been a place for friends and families to get together for at least 30 years. The elegant limestone mansion was the vision of Mary Alice Clymena O’Day, the wife of a multimillionaire who had the 27,000-square-foot home built around 1901 after a messy divorce.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Nixa prepares for thousands of visitors at the 64th annual Sucker Days Festival

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Summer festivals are kicking off! Nixa Sucker Days is happening May 20-22. The Chamber of Commerce is ready to welcome thousands of Main Street visitors. Main Street will be packed for the 64th annual Sucker Days Festival organizers are getting the final details in place before people can enjoy all the fun at this year’s festival.
NIXA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Branson, MO
Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Government
City
Sparta, MO
Branson, MO
Government
City
Branson, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Laclede Record

Z&P commission approves request to transform motel

The old OYO Motel at 1221 Millcreek will be converted into a multi-family residence. The Lebanon Zoning and Planning Commission has approved a conditional use request for the building at its Thursday night meeting. The owner of the property requested a conditional use permit to convert the OYO Motel into a multi-family facility. According to the application, there will be no more than two occupants per room, and the owner plans to add a kitchen to each room. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield restaurant finds unique solution to worker shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield restaurant just brought a new server onboard, but it’s not a person. Archie’s Italian Eatery has a robot that helps deliver food. The owner, Archie Donoho, said the robot helps the servers out during a worker shortage. “They can stay in their section, take care of their guests, get everything […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Silver Dollar City#Memorabilia#Public Auction#Creeks Auction#Branson Route 66#Husqvarna#Essick Auction And#Realty#Nexstar Media Inc
greenecountycommonwealth.com

Missouri Berries joins Republic Area Chamber of Commerce

With “Missouri’s Largest Strawberry” in the background, Josh and Danielle Rogers, owners of Missouri Berries, celebrate the opening of strawberry picking season on their berry farm with a ribbon cutting ceremony with a little help from their children, Mabel, 10 and Luke, 7. Members of the Republic Area Chamber of Commerce and other friends from nearby also came to the ceremony to show their support. (Photo by Steve Chapman)
REPUBLIC, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Shopping
KOLR10 News

What to do in Springfield this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Columbia Missourian

Branson's newest attraction: An aquarium with 7,200 live sea creatures

Open 365 days a year, the Aquarium at the Boardwalk is one of the newest attractions in the heart of Branson’s entertainment district. It is impossible to miss the 46,000-square-foot building with a 55-foot octopus wrapped around the outside. A giant Pacific octopus named Aquarius is actually one of...
BRANSON, MO
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy