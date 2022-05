The Notre Dame football team is loaded at the running back position in 2022, begging the question of what they plan to do with Audric Estime. The 2021 recruiting class for the Notre Dame football team was a solid one, and it included key recruits in the backfield. Both Logan Diggs and Audric Estime were big-time commits for the Irish, and both bring a little something different to the table.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO