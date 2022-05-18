ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad Axe, MI

Bad Axe still looking for day camp administrator

By Robert Creenan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBad Axe is still looking for someone to take charge of its upcoming summer day camp program. City Manager Rob Stiverson said during Monday’s city council meeting the city is still looking for an administrator the program, as two candidates interested in the role have backed out. The...

