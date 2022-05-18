Denise Van Outen watches James Argent perform with his band

Denise Van Outen appeared in good spirits as she watched James Argent to watch him perform with his group The Arg Band in Sheesh Restaurant in Essex on Tuesday.

The TV presenter, 47, attended the gig alongside former TOWIE star Lydia Bright and her sisters Ramona and Georgia.

Denise cut a stylish figure for the event as she donned a black sleeveless top with a plunging neckline.

The media personality also sported a matching pair of trousers and added height to her frame with leopard print heels.

Wearing her blonde locks in a poker straight style, Denise added to her outfit with a silver necklace.

Denise completed her outfit with a black handbag and accentuated her beauty with a light touch of makeup.

James has had his Arg Band for several years and most recently performed at Angel Trust Ladies Day in Sedgefield, County Durham earlier this month.

The outing comes following her split from Eddie Boxshall, earlier this year, after a seven year relationship.

Denise caught Eddie flirting sexually with three women and described his behaviour as 'disrespectful and devastatingly hurtful'.

She claimed that she found pictures and Instagram messages on Eddie's iPad, detailing the ordeal in her new autobiography, A Bit Of Me: From Basildon To Broadway And Back.

The TV star recently opened up about the gut-wrenching moment she told her daughter Betsy about the split.

In a new interview, Denise said sharing the news with her daughter Betsy was the 'worst part' about the break-up.

'It tore me apart watching her cry while I tried to make her understand,' Denise recalled to OK! magazine.

Taking Eddie back was not an option for the TOWIE narrator, as she went on to explain.

'I've got too much self respect and I just can't live that that. I felt like, in a few selfish moments, he'd ruined it. I couldn't imagine it ever feeling the same,' she admitted.

The Essex native believes she is better equipped to deal with heartbreak now, and admitted reflecting on the past has made her appreciate her career more.

A specific moment she detailed, was performing in Chicago on Broadway shortly after her split from Jamiroquai star Jay Kay.

'My memories of that are that I was still really heartbroken. When you're in the middle of a heartbreak you don't see anything but that. But now, when I look back, I go, "Wow that was an incredible thing to do",' she explained.