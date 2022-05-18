ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

FGCU receives $1 million grant for Community Autism Network

By Amanda Lojewski
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N15Y2_0fiGeyYM00

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Golisano Foundation awarded a $1 million grant to Florida Gulf Coast University’s Community Autism Network.

FGCU created the network a little over a year ago in an effort to research and develop clinical and educational models that could help alleviate a shortage of community services available especially to those with autism who are aging out of school programs.

The money will help advance initiatives to improve the quantity and quality of resources available to those with autism spectrum disorder and their families.

Like a lot of boys his age Donatty Lemieux loves technology and video games. He is currently a student here at Cape Coral Technical College where he has dreams of building prosthetics.

“I want to be a robotic prosthetic developer and make robotic arms and legs to help those that have no arms and legs to have a second chance in life,” he said.

Now that you know more about Donatty, what you still don’t know is he has autism. He doesn’t know life without autism. He says he typically will seclude himself because socializing can be difficult.

Theresa Lemieu, or Nana to Donatty says getting a diagnosis for Donatty was the hard part.

“We would off and on get new diagnoses with the ocd and then anxiety,” she said. “That was hard and he just wanted to know and everytime I would leave with another diagnosis I would say I agree but I feel you’re missing something.”

Even though Donatty is just like any 21 year old his age he still struggles in some areas like tolerating short corners with a bunch of people, loud noises or making eye contact during a conversation.

A common thing you may hear among the autism community is wanting to belong and fitting in with society. Theresa says every person with autism has potential.

Their potential, made possible through programs like FGCUs Community Autism Network.

Dr. Shawn Felton is the Interim Dean at FGCU’s Marieb College. He says “that’s what this institution is designed to do.”

Thanks to this grant, inclusivity is closing in.

“It’s really a partnership. We can’t do it without partners like Florida Gulf Coast University so programs can grow, programs can renew, they can pivot, they can change directions,” said Ann Costello, the Executive Director for the Golisano Foundation.

These programs and services now give families hope of helping their loved ones with autism live a happy successful life.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autism Diagnoses#Fgcu#Autism Spectrum Disorder#Community Autism Network#The Golisano Foundation
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy