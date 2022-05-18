FGCU receives $1 million grant for Community Autism Network

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Golisano Foundation awarded a $1 million grant to Florida Gulf Coast University’s Community Autism Network.

FGCU created the network a little over a year ago in an effort to research and develop clinical and educational models that could help alleviate a shortage of community services available especially to those with autism who are aging out of school programs.

The money will help advance initiatives to improve the quantity and quality of resources available to those with autism spectrum disorder and their families.

Like a lot of boys his age Donatty Lemieux loves technology and video games. He is currently a student here at Cape Coral Technical College where he has dreams of building prosthetics.

“I want to be a robotic prosthetic developer and make robotic arms and legs to help those that have no arms and legs to have a second chance in life,” he said.

Now that you know more about Donatty, what you still don’t know is he has autism. He doesn’t know life without autism. He says he typically will seclude himself because socializing can be difficult.

Theresa Lemieu, or Nana to Donatty says getting a diagnosis for Donatty was the hard part.

“We would off and on get new diagnoses with the ocd and then anxiety,” she said. “That was hard and he just wanted to know and everytime I would leave with another diagnosis I would say I agree but I feel you’re missing something.”

Even though Donatty is just like any 21 year old his age he still struggles in some areas like tolerating short corners with a bunch of people, loud noises or making eye contact during a conversation.

A common thing you may hear among the autism community is wanting to belong and fitting in with society. Theresa says every person with autism has potential.

Their potential, made possible through programs like FGCUs Community Autism Network.

Dr. Shawn Felton is the Interim Dean at FGCU’s Marieb College. He says “that’s what this institution is designed to do.”

Thanks to this grant, inclusivity is closing in.

“It’s really a partnership. We can’t do it without partners like Florida Gulf Coast University so programs can grow, programs can renew, they can pivot, they can change directions,” said Ann Costello, the Executive Director for the Golisano Foundation.

These programs and services now give families hope of helping their loved ones with autism live a happy successful life.