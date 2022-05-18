ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Backstage Pass: “The Spongebob Musical” is coming to the Florida Rep

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
The stakes are higher than ever as Spongebob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. As chaos erupts and lives hang in the balance, a most unlikely hero rises up and takes center stage.

Landon Maas, who plays Spongebob, and Matthew Eakins, who plays Squidward, joined us today to talk about what audiences can expect from this dynamic musical. We were also joined by several of the cast members, who wanted to give viewers a sneak preview of tomorrow night’s premiere.

