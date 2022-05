TRUMBULL — Jonathan Gibbons wants everyone to know that Fryborg is still coming to Trumbull. It’s just going to take a little longer than he originally hoped. Late last year, Gibbons got approval from the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission to convert 10 Broadway Road, which once housed Trumbull Pharmacy, into an outpost of Fryborg, perhaps best known for its hand-cut fries with a choice of more than 15 dipping sauces and an array of toppings. Gibbons already has both a Fryborg food truck and a Milford location of the restaurant.

TRUMBULL, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO