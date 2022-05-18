ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
 3 days ago
The New York Yankees (27-9) and Baltimore Orioles (14-23) meet for the 3rd contest of a 4-game set at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Wednesday. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Yankees vs. Orioles odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: New York leads 6-2.

The Yankees took the first 2 games of this series and have won 5 straight against Baltimore. New York is 8-1 with an .836 OPS across its last 9 games.

The Orioles have lost 5 contests in a row, logging a .572 OPS along the way. They went 6 straight games without logging more than 2 extra-base hits in a game before collecting 3 doubles and a home run Tuesday.

Yankees at Orioles projected starters

RHP Gerrit Cole vs. RHP Jordan Lyles

Cole (3-0, 2.95 ERA) has registered a 1.12 WHIP, 2.9 BB/9 and 11.3 K/9 through 36 2/3 IP across 7 starts.

  • Owns a 1.42 ERA with 46 K over his last 31 2/3 IP vs. Baltimore.
  • Current Orioles batters own an aggregate .660 OPS against him.
  • Perhaps bounced a bit in his last (6 1/3 IP, 3 ER) after throwing 114 pitches May 8. Had allowed just 1 ER over his previous 19 IP.
  • Is averaging 87.9 pitches per game.

Lyles (2-3, 4.38 ERA) is tabbed for his 8th start. He has a 1.51 WHIP, 3.2 BB/9 and 7.4 K/9 through 39 IP.

  • Allowed 6 runs against these Yankees in 4 2/3 IP April 26; allowed 1 run over 5 1/3 IP when he faced New York April 15.
  • Owns a 1.93 ERA through 3 home starts.

Yankees at Orioles odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated 10:45 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Yankees -280 (bet $280 to win $100) | Orioles +220 (bet $100 to win $220)
  • Run line (RL): Yankees -2.5 (+105) | Orioles +2.5 (-130)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -105 | U: -120)

Yankees at Orioles picks and predictions

Prediction

Yankees 5, Orioles 4

This line has tilted quite a bit toward New York since being released. Baltimore is a theoretical lean, but the Yankees are in a no-fade zone, so its best to leave this one alone. PASS.

Two top Yankee relievers — LHP Aroldis Chapman and RHP Michael King — figure to be unavailable for Wednesday after Chapman was used Monday and Tuesday and King threw 38 pitches Tuesday.

The Yankee bullpen is quite good, but its surface numbers are somewhat tamped down by some generous rates around the margins. Baltimore’s relief numbers swing the other way.

The ML soared toward New York overnight while this 2.5-run line stayed nearly the same.

BACK BALTIMORE +2.5 (-130).

Baltimore’s offense has been hamstrung by a low average on balls in play in high-leverage situations. Overall, the Orioles’ quality-of-contact figures indicate better days ahead.

TAKE THE OVER 7.5 (-107).

Related
96.9 WOUR

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees Mock Trade: Solving centerfield at the trade deadline

The New York Yankees have a significant problem brewing in centerfield, and his name is Aaron Hicks. Hicks signed a seven-year, $70 million extension with the Yankees back in 2019, which expires in 2025. Management will have a 2026 club option to decide on, but at this point in time, there’s no question it will be declined.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theScore

Yankees' Rizzo: Ump called strike 'out of spite'

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo believes home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez acted out of spite when calling balls and strikes during an at-bat in Thursday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Rizzo called out to Gonzalez from the dugout in the eighth inning to voice his displeasure while Giancarlo...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
Baltimore, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Nets parting ways with notable Kevin Durant favorite?

Kevin Durant endured plenty of tumult this season with the Brooklyn Nets, and now one of his favorite people may no longer be with the team to boot. Veteran basketball writer Marc Stein reports this week that Nets director of development Adam Harrington will “likely” be leaving the team in what is being called an “unexpected” move.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Max Scherzer injury update: Mets left with more questions

Max Scherzer has an oblique injury, which comes with all sorts of questions for the New York Mets. How long will he be out?. Per Jon Heyman, Scherzer has an oblique injury, which comes with a wide variance of time missed. He could be out a month, or possibly longer.
MLB
Crystal football predictions: 10 NFL teams that will make the playoffs next season

Success will be reward (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) There will be 14 teams playing in the NFL postseason. Some for less time than others. But a playoff spot is a playoff spot, so let's gaze into the crystal football to see what teams will be playing deeper into January.Dallas Cowboys Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports The Dallas Cowboys have the daunting task of repeating as NFC East champions. It hasn't been done since the 2004 Philadelphia Eagles. In no way does this make America's Team a lock to do it again, but they will find a way into the postseason. Somehow.Green Bay...
TAMPA, FL
Stay or go: Predicting what Sixers will do with their 5 free agents

As the Philadelphia 76ers navigate the offseason, there are only so many avenues the team can use to improve. At the moment, the Sixers have the $6.4 million taxpayer mid-level exception they can use in free agency. They could also gain the full $10.3 million mid-level exception if they cut Danny Green. Such a move would make sense since Green will miss most, if not all, of the upcoming season due to a torn ACL and LCL.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
