New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles odds, picks and predictions

The New York Yankees (27-9) and Baltimore Orioles (14-23) meet for the 3rd contest of a 4-game set at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Wednesday. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Yankees vs. Orioles odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: New York leads 6-2.

The Yankees took the first 2 games of this series and have won 5 straight against Baltimore. New York is 8-1 with an .836 OPS across its last 9 games.

The Orioles have lost 5 contests in a row, logging a .572 OPS along the way. They went 6 straight games without logging more than 2 extra-base hits in a game before collecting 3 doubles and a home run Tuesday.

Yankees at Orioles projected starters

RHP Gerrit Cole vs. RHP Jordan Lyles

Cole (3-0, 2.95 ERA) has registered a 1.12 WHIP, 2.9 BB/9 and 11.3 K/9 through 36 2/3 IP across 7 starts.

Owns a 1.42 ERA with 46 K over his last 31 2/3 IP vs. Baltimore.

Current Orioles batters own an aggregate .660 OPS against him.

Perhaps bounced a bit in his last (6 1/3 IP, 3 ER) after throwing 114 pitches May 8. Had allowed just 1 ER over his previous 19 IP.

Is averaging 87.9 pitches per game.

Lyles (2-3, 4.38 ERA) is tabbed for his 8th start. He has a 1.51 WHIP, 3.2 BB/9 and 7.4 K/9 through 39 IP.

Allowed 6 runs against these Yankees in 4 2/3 IP April 26; allowed 1 run over 5 1/3 IP when he faced New York April 15.

Owns a 1.93 ERA through 3 home starts.

Yankees at Orioles odds and lines

Money line: Yankees -280 (bet $280 to win $100) | Orioles +220 (bet $100 to win $220)

Yankees -280 (bet $280 to win $100) | Orioles +220 (bet $100 to win $220) Run line (RL): Yankees -2.5 (+105) | Orioles +2.5 (-130)

Yankees -2.5 (+105) | Orioles +2.5 (-130) Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -105 | U: -120)

Yankees at Orioles picks and predictions

Prediction

Yankees 5, Orioles 4

This line has tilted quite a bit toward New York since being released. Baltimore is a theoretical lean, but the Yankees are in a no-fade zone, so its best to leave this one alone. PASS.

Two top Yankee relievers — LHP Aroldis Chapman and RHP Michael King — figure to be unavailable for Wednesday after Chapman was used Monday and Tuesday and King threw 38 pitches Tuesday.

The Yankee bullpen is quite good, but its surface numbers are somewhat tamped down by some generous rates around the margins. Baltimore’s relief numbers swing the other way.

The ML soared toward New York overnight while this 2.5-run line stayed nearly the same.

BACK BALTIMORE +2.5 (-130).

Baltimore’s offense has been hamstrung by a low average on balls in play in high-leverage situations. Overall, the Orioles’ quality-of-contact figures indicate better days ahead.

TAKE THE OVER 7.5 (-107).

