LVHN cuts ribbon on new Dickson City facility

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lehigh Valley Health Network held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate their new hospital coming to Lackawanna County.

The ceremony was held on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. and celebrated a new facility meant to bring “world-class, compassionate care to the Lackawanna County community.”

The building, located on Main Street in Dickson City, is a 100,000-square-foot state-of-the-art hospital. LVHN says the facility will have a range of patient care and advanced diagnostic testing, coupled with the previously opened health center.

The hospital will also have a surgical specialty focus with seven operating rooms and two procedure rooms, as well as a 19-bay emergency room which will be open 24/7, 24 private inpatient rooms, and a helipad.

“This campus will be an indispensable part of the community, healing its residents and helping them live their best lives. Great health care is part of what makes a community special.” Michael A. Rossi, MD, LVHN Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer.

LVHN-Dickson City says the facility will also add more than 250 jobs to the community. The facility is set to open Thursday.

For a list of outpatient services visit LVHN.org .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.