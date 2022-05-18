Old Soul Vintage Owner Mary Capicchioni Shares Her Love for Fashion

Last year, the locally founded Dino & Dragon Stroll held its inaugural event at Canterbury Village, before going on to tour around North America. Now, it’s bringing its prehistoric creatures home for the weekend to show metro Detroiters what it was like when the world’s largest creatures roamed the earth. Participants in this outdoor, walk-through experience will encounter life-like dinosaurs, including a t-rex, a velociraptor, and a stegosaurus — plus dragons — that move, breathe, and even roar. Some of these life-size animatronics stand over 28 feet tall and 60 feet long. Dino & Dragon Stroll encourages guests to bring foodstuffs, which will be donated to Lake Orion’s Village Food Pantry as part of the event’s Stomp Out Hunger initiative. $27+. May 19-29. Canterbury Village, 2359 Joslyn Ct.; Lake Orion; dinoanddragonstroll.com.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO