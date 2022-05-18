ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Old Soul Vintage Owner Mary Capicchioni Shares Her Love for Fashion

By Rachael Thomas, Photographs by Matt Lavere
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Capicchioni has been growing her presence in the local vintage fashion community for nearly a decade. The 27-year-old Macomb native launched her shop, Old Soul Vintage, in 2014 from her home. After years of pop-ups, Capicchioni opened her brick-and-mortar in Detroit’s Cass Corridor in 2020. Locals can...

