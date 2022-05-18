ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wautoma, WI

Character in Action Wautoma Area School District

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach month, students at Riverview learn about a character trait that the Wautoma School District recognizes. One of those character traits is Cooperation. Mealworms! Beetles! Bugs and seeds! Oh My! The second grade students at Riverview and Redgranite have been learning about the life cycles of mealworms, milkweed bugs, and brassica...

wearegreenbay.com

Appleton Area School District piloting more welcoming, inclusive dress code

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Area School District is piloting a new dress code at several of its schools. “Not focusing on what you can’t wear but rather what makes people comfortable and feel safe when they’re inside the building,” said Michael Hernandez who is the assistant superintendent for secondary schools at Appleton Area School District.
APPLETON, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools receives donation for quadplex

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Prevail Bank recently donated $5,000 to Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools to help build “a destination athletic facility that will enhance to school district programming and community revenue.”. The quadplex facility will include two baseball diamonds and two softball diamonds with synthetic turf infields and outfields,...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin students recognized in first-ever signing day for apprenticeships

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Stateline Manufacturing Alliance held its first-ever signing day Thursday to recognize southern Wisconsin students choosing a pathway in the trades. Thirteen students from different area high schools were selected for apprenticeships in an “earn and learn” model, which allows them to work full-time learning a trade while also taking college classes that are paid for by their employer. Stateline Manufacturing Alliance explained that the goal of the event is to match students’ skills and career interests with local partners to meet the growing workforce need.
WISCONSIN STATE
Post Register

Teen gives online threats to shoot high school, judge says 'Grow up'

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WLUK) — A judge scolded a teen to “grow up" after making a social media post threatening a shooting at Green Bay West High School in Green Bay, Wisc. The teen was ordered Wednesday to be removed from his home and placed at Rawhide Youth Services in Waupaca County, Wisc.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wautoma, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Wautoma, WI
radioplusinfo.com

5-19-22 nfdl school district superintendent looking forward to new chapter in working career

Longtime North Fond du Lac School District superintendent Aaron Sadoff says he’s looking forward to the next chapter of his working career. Sadoff has accepted a job as the new executive director of the Fond du Lac Area Foundation, and will be leaving the North Fond du Lac School District at the end of this year. “It was a gerat opportunity and I never thought about doing the executive director of the Fond du Lac Area Foundation, but the more I thought about it and talking about it with my wife, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Sadoff told WFDL news. Sadoff is leaving for the private sector after 25 years in public education, the last 13 years as North Fond du Lac superintendent:
NORTH FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Threats made to Shawano Middle School, culprit identified

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Police have reportedly identified the person that made threats on Thursday and Friday to Shawano Middle School. The Shawano Police Department said it is aware of threats that were made to Shawano Middle School and students. The threats were reportedly made on Thursday night and Friday morning.
SHAWANO, WI
hubcitytimes.com

Fractal woodworker: Don’t try this at home

MARSHFIELD – A Marshfield business specializing in fractal burning is now warning others about the dangers of the woodworking art form that left a Marathon County couple dead. Ben and Sarah Wolf own and operate Electrocuted Wood at 1915 S. Central Ave., Marshfield, across from Marshfield Utilities. Ben is...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

18 Wisconsin counties have ‘high’ COVID-19 community levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of Wisconsin counties experiencing high COVID-19 community levels more than doubled in the past week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention figures show. The agency’s latest update found 18 counties colored the orange indicating high levels, a jump from the seven reported at the end of last week.
WISCONSIN STATE
#Character Education#Volunteers#Riverview
WBAY Green Bay

Vandals confess to damage in Campbellsport park

CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. (WBAY) - Vandals strike in Campbellsport, again, leaving a mess in a bathroom at Fireman’s Park. It was earlier this week when damage was discovered at Fireman’s Park in Campbellsport. Soap was splattered all over the floor and walls in the women’s bathroom. A makeshift cross was stuffed into one of the toilets. It’s the third time this year that vandals caused damage in the park.
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

619 End Ct, Sheboygan, WI, USA

Excellent area ½ block from Grant School. Newer roof, windows, siding & trim. Outside is done. Inside upgraded elect, separate newer water heaters/separate newer furnaces. One water meter. 2 sheds, parking= 4+ cars, & room to build a garage. Shared driveway. Full basement with walkout. Ramp to lower included. Upper has 1 bdrm, 2nd is walkthru to bath, sunny kitchen & living room, large expandable attic, new vinyl plank floors throughout, & new HE furnace in unit. Includes stove/fridge. This apartment is small but super cute. Lower has been vacated. There are 2 bedrooms plus an extra (office, closet, den, pantry), large kitchen with lots of cabinets, includes stove/fridge, lots of room in the bright LR & DR. Previous rent in lower $680. Current upper lease ends September but tenant would be willing to break. With some elbow grease lower rents could be 800/700=1500 not a bad return for the price.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wxpr.org

Plans being crafted for former Wausau Center Mall site

It's been just over a year since the Wausau Center Mall closed its doors for good, with demolition soon after. Now many are wondering where things stand with the planned multi-million-dollar redevelopment project. "We took control of this (WOZ) in partnership with the city, we bought this back on February...
WAUSAU, WI
Education
nbc15.com

Fire in Columbia Co. causes road blockage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The east and westbound lanes on HWY 33 in Portage are blocked after a structure fire started Friday afternoon. Columbia County Dispatch said that the cause of the fire, which occurred on East Cook Street, is still being investigated. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported that...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Exact Sciences announces around 230 layoffs, including in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Exact Sciences announced around 230 employees, about 50 of whom are based in Wisconsin, were laid off Tuesday amid high inflation and a need to prioritize specific programs. Company spokesperson Scott Larrivee stated Thursday that these layoffs make up around 3% of the company’s total workforce....
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Foundry 45 opens in Kewaskum

KEWASKUM — Foundry 45 had a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 14 to celebrate the opening of the wedding and event venue and bar. Foundry 45 is located at 9480 US-45 in Kewaskum where the Amerahn Bar & Hall was. The owners of Foundry 45, 7 Bridges Road LLC, bought the Amerahn in 2021 and renovated the property into this new event location and bar.
KEWASKUM, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin inmates learning new skills on dairy farm

WAUPUN, Wis. — Hundreds of inmates in the Wisconsin state prison system are learning new job skills as part of a program aimed at setting them up for success once they re-enter society. Don is an inmate at the John C. Burke Correctional Center in Waupun. He said he’s...
WAUPUN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Manitowoc, Brown Co. to get living snow fence, how it works:

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Any mention of snow is off the table as summer approaches, but the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is making sure a living snow fence is added before we lose the too-short warm weather. But what is a snow fence? And how does it help drivers during the winter?
MANITOWOC, WI
WISN

Cool Waters will be closed this summer

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Cool Waters Aquatic Park will not open this summer. According to its announcement Thursday, Milwaukee County Parks will reopen less than half of its pools and splash pads this summer. Cool Waters, the aquatic park in Greenfield Park in West Allis, did not make the...
WEST ALLIS, WI
Fox11online.com

VIDEO: Bears visit front yard in Oconto County

(WLUK) -- Spring in Wisconsin means flowers in bloom, boats on the water -- and bears. Jim shared this photo of a bear and two cubs recorded by a doorbell camera in Mountain, in Oconto County. While bear sightings are common in that area, they have also become more frequent...
OCONTO COUNTY, WI

