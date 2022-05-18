ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Toyota Stadium to host LA INVASION TOUR headlined by Banda El Recodo and Gerardo Ortiz

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrisco, TX (May 18, 2022) – Frisco’s Toyota Stadium will showcase an amazing night of Banda, Norteno and Mariachi on Sunday, July 10 when LA INVASION makes its...

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse to open in Grapevine

Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse will be opening a location in Grapevine at 4025 William D. Tate Ave. The restaurant will open where Boi Na Braza Brazilian Steakhouse used to be located. The building will be renovated to accommodate 389 patrons and allow for 160 parking spaces, according to city documents. Chama Gaucha, which started in San Antonio and has locations in Houston and Chicago, will serve a variety of different steak cuts vertically on large skewers, according to the restaurant’s website. The restaurant does not yet have an opening date. www.chamagaucha.com.
GRAPEVINE, TX
North Texas SC Triumphs over Real Monarchs 3-0 at Zions Bank Stadium

Herriman, Utah (May 20, 2022) - North Texas SC remained undefeated on the road with a 3-0 win over the Real Monarchs at Zions Bank Stadium Friday night. 12’ – SHOT (NTX) – Tomás Lacerda connected with Blaine Ferri’s short corner but his shot flew high over the bar.
DALLAS, TX
The Spread: A Fourth H-E-B Is Coming To North Texas.

The State Fair 2022 Is Food-Themed, Project Pollo To Be Featured On Shark Tank, Local Restaurant Owner Gives Out Free Baby Formula & More. , our weekly feature that aims to share all the area restaurant, food and beverage industry news that’s fit to print. Except, this is the Internet, so space isn’t a concern. Also: Good thing, because this is Dallas and this town always has breaking restaurant news going down like whoa.
DALLAS, TX
Black rodeo returns for Juneteenth

The 33rd annual Texas Black Invitational Rodeo, presented by the African American Museum, Dallas, will return to the Fair Park Coliseum as a part of the Juneteenth Celebration Weekend on Saturday, June 18 at 7 p.m. The rodeo is the museum’s largest annual fundraiser. The Texas Black Invitational Rodeo offers up an exciting night as approximately 300 African American cowboys and cowgirls compete for significant cash prizes in bronc and bull riding, calf and steer roping, barrel racing, a Pony Express relay race, and more. Kicking off with the Grand Entry Parade, this fast-paced sporting event provides guests with their first glimpse of the historical contributions that African Americans contributed to the settling of the western United States. The family-friendly event also includes on-field activities for the kids. Tickets start at $10, plus applicable fees, and are on sale now at FairParkTix.com. — Becky Mayad.
DALLAS, TX
The Best Burgers of Dallas 2022

Just as we’re all trying to get ready for swimsuit season, the food gods are laughing their asses off by throwing us a curveball with National Burger Day on May 28. Nearly 50 billion burgers are eaten each year in this country, so it’s only fitting that we dedicate an entire day celebrating America’s most iconic food as we usher in the summer grilling season.
DALLAS, TX
There's A Hidden Bar Inside A Texas Grocery Store & It's Behind A Secret Refrigerator Door

People have always loved a good speakeasy, and even today, they still quietly pop up in all sorts of venues across the Lone Star State, despite alcohol no longer outlawed. One of the latest to open is a Texas grocery store, Bodega, in Fort Worth, TX. This isn't the first unique speakeasy we've seen recently, however, there's one nearby inside an "out of order" laundromat.
FORT WORTH, TX
West Texas area named 'most beautiful place' in TX—and it isn't Big Bend

A new report from Travel +Leisure listed the "most beautiful place" in each state across the nation. A West Texas site claimed the title in the Lone Star State. In Texas, the Guadalupe Mountains were listed as the most beautiful place in the Lone Star State. The West Texas mountains are the "exposed tips" of the Captain Reef, one of the most preserved ancient reefs in the world, the report states.
TEXAS STATE
4 Pick-Your-Own Farms Near Dallas to Visit This Summer

We’ve all been there: You walk the produce aisle at the grocery store and find overpriced, mushy fruit. And then you sift through all the produce, hoping to find that one perfectly ripe apple, peach, avocado, what have you. But grocery store fruit is often picked while still green...
DALLAS, TX
Hanging at Black Jack Pizza

When it comes to Black-owned businesses, Black Jack Pizza, 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at Atlanta St., knows how to draw movers and shakers. On this particular Tuesday, May 18, 2022, these three community leaders had a taste for pizza and knew exactly where to go. Unbeknownst to each other, they ended up at Black Jack at the same time and were led to capture the unscripted moment in this smiling photo. The three leaders are (Lt to Rt) civil rights leader Rev. Peter Johnson, former Dallas City Councilman Dwaine Caraway – who was Dallas Mayor for four months in 2011, and historian and educator Clarence E. Glover Jr.Glover described Black Jack as “one of the few remaining community sites” where African Americans comfortably gather.
DALLAS, TX
Entertainment
The End of the Heatwave

A strong cold front will bring an end to the heatwave this weekend across North Texas. The front will move east across the region with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially east of the DFW area. The front will move into DFW by mid to late afternoon with a...
DALLAS, TX
18 Dallas Restaurants With Amazing Views

Some say people eat with their eyes first, and that’s not wrong. Aesthetics do matter when it comes to restaurant interiors and plating. So what makes a beautiful meal even more memorable? A stunning view. From four-star dining in skyscrapers to lakefront burgers, let’s tour some of Dallas’s best...
DALLAS, TX

