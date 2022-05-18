Beach Wrestling Championship returns to Carolina Beach

Clemson softball showed up in a big way Friday as head coach John Rittman and the Tigers mercy-ruled the UNC Wilmington Seahawks 9-0 in an NCAA Regional at McWhorter Stadium. Lefthanded pitcher Millie Thompson pitched five excellent innings throwing a no-hitter and a complete game in her fourteenth win of the season for the Tigers. While Thompson got it done pitching, the Tigers’ (40-15) bats did what they needed too early to get the team going. The team scored six runs on five hits in the first, led by an Alia Logoleo two-run home run. McKenzie Clark put together a strong performance as well, going 3-for-3 with two RBI doubles. After a heartbreaking loss in last week’s ACC championship game, this game was the response Rittman, and the Tigers were looking for. Clemson advances to the winner’s bracket of the NCAA Regional and will next play on Saturday, May 21st. They will take on the winner of Louisiana (45-11) vs. Auburn (39-15) in Friday’s second game of the double-elimination event. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. at McWhorter Stadium in Clemson. List Pair of Clemson edge defenders on 2023 NFL Draft watch

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO