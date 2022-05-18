ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY agency files discrimination complaint against Amazon

By Associated Press - Haleluya Hadero
 3 days ago
A state agency in New York has filed an administrative complaint against Amazon, alleging the e-commerce giant discriminated against pregnant and disabled workers by denying them “reasonable accommodations” and forcing them to take unpaid leave.

Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Wednesday. Her office said Amazon employs in-house consultants who evaluate accommodation requests.

"My administration will hold any employer accountable, regardless of how big or small, if they do not treat their workers with the dignity and respect they deserve. New York has the strongest worker protections in the nation and was one of the first to have protections for workers who are pregnant and those with disabilities. Working men and women are the backbone of New York and we will continue to take a stand against any injustice they face."
- Gov. Hochul

The complaint alleges the retailer's policy allows onsite managers to override the consultant's recommendations, leading to denials in the worker requests. State law requires all employers to provide reasonable accommodation for pregnant and disabled workers.

Seattle-based Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

