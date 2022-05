Kris Bryant's return from a back injury will have to wait. It's hard to play baseball during a snowstorm in Colorado. The opener of the Rockies' three-game series against the New York Mets was postponed Friday, 6 1/2 hours before the scheduled first pitch, with a winter storm warning in effect for the Denver area. The forecast calls for 3 to 5 inches of snow at Coors Field.

DENVER, CO ・ 21 HOURS AGO