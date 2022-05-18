ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Bristol Sports Hall of Fame is hosting a 1960s Sports Reunion

Bristol Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRISTOL – The Bristol Sports Hall of Fame is hosting a 1960s Sports Reunion June 1 at the Bristol Historical Society. The event will be held starting at 7 p.m. June 1 at the Bristol Historical Society at 98 Summer St. A group of panelists who played at local schools will...

www.bristolpress.com

Bristol Press

Joseph 'Joe' Dess

Joseph "Joe" Dess, 97, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Sunday May 8, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Born on Dec. 5, 1924 to the late Joseph Dess and Sophie (Rusnica) Dess, Joe was part of the Greatest Generation - and deservedly so. Not only did Joe serve in the United States Army as well as work at the Barnes Group for 48 years, where he ultimately worked as an Estimating Engineer, but Joe was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who modeled to those around him such virtues as selflessness, generosity, patience, and conscientiousness. Joe grew up in Scalp Level, PA with other coal mining families, where he attended Windber High School. Joe moved with his family to Bristol in 1942, and later attended Hillyer College (now the University of Hartford). He met the love of his life, the late Ann (Kratka) Dess, at a Lake Compounce dance in 1950; they were married for 42 years.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

20 Towns in 20 Days: New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WFSB) - We have been visiting the high school days, but how was college back in the 90s. We checked out Connecticut College in New London. That’s where a hall of famer that literally left his mark at his alma mater. His name is Dwayne Stallings,...
NEW LONDON, CT
Bristol Press

Men & Boys Fund is celebrating their 5-year anniversary

BRISTOL – The Men & Boys Fund at Main Street Community Foundation is celebrating their 5-year anniversary with a breakfast event Thursday, June 9 at DoubleTree by Hilton. Registration and breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Hotel at 42 Century Drive, followed by the program starting at 8 a.m. The event will feature two guest speakers, local author, TV host and President of the Bristol Chapter of the NAACP Eric Clemons and Vannessa L. Dorantes, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Children and Families.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Plainville, Greater New Britain Chamber of Commerce welcome The Family Dojo

PLAINVILLE – Town leaders and the Greater New Britain Chamber of Commerce welcomed The Family Dojo, a martial arts center started by a local U.S. Marine, to town Thursday. The Family Dojo is located at 17 Farmington Ave. Owner Sean Byrne has been renovating the building, which was a former H&R Block, since January with the help of friends and family. Classes are available for both children and adults.
PLAINVILLE, CT
GreenwichTime

Palace Theater to hold birthday block party June 10

WATERBURY - Waterbury’s Palace Theater is holding the Palace Block Party, celebrating 100 years in the community and the return of live events, June 10 on the 100 bock of East Main St., starting at 5:30 p.m. The event will feature a variety of food, including festive summer favorites,...
WATERBURY, CT
Bristol Press

Southington artist featured in People Magazine

SOUTHINGTON – Local artist Stephanie Hongo, who creates animal sculptures from recycled materials, was recently featured in People Magazine. Hongo began crafting her sculptures, which are mostly created with plastic trash materials, in 2017. She has since created more than 160 sculptures, one of which was displayed near the Page Park pool in Bristol last year.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
ctbites.com

Vietnamese Night Market: A Celebration of Culture and Food In West Hartford (via Hartford Courant)

Hartford Courant reports on a bi-monthly Vietnamese pop-up going down in West Hartford through October. It was a chilly night Saturday but groups of friends gathered around food booths at St. Mark the Evangelist in West Hartford as a combination of delicious scents wafted through the air: grilled meats, baked goods and of course, pho. A live band played pop music from Vietnam and other parts of the world — like “Jamaica Farewell” — translated into Vietnamese.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
fox61.com

Weekend happenings around Connecticut, May 20-22

CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend will be a warm one and there's plenty to do across the state if you're a fan of the hotter temps!. Heading into the weekend with nothing to do? Here are some suggestions!. The Dionyos Greek Food Festival will be held in New Britain...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

20 Towns in 20 Days: Norwich

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - 20 Towns in 20 Days took a trip to Norwich. The corner of Market Street is now home to popular pizza place La Stella’s. The family-owned shop has delicious New York style pizza, but before La Stella’s opened in 2001, it used to be a café throughout the 90′s.
NORWICH, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Public Library unveils new display

BRISTOL – Bristol Public Library has unveiled its display case of items which were left at the Vietnam Traveling Wall That Heals during its two visits to Bristol. These items were often personal mementos left in tribute to soldiers that didn’t make it home. After the most recent...
BRISTOL, CT
Daily Voice

Winning $50K CT Lottery Ticket Sold At Windsor Package Store

A pair of CT Lottery players from New England are feeling lucky after cashing in scratch-off tickets worth $50,000 that were sold at area convenience and package stores. Lottery officials announced that in New London County on Monday, May 16, Westerly, Rhode Island resident Amede Leclair cashed in a top-prize winning "$50,000 50th Anniversary" ticket that was sold at Bestway Convenience on Liberty Street in Pawcatuck.
WINDSOR, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain schools on the cutting edge of lunchtime

NEW BRITAIN – City schools are on the cutting edge of lunchtime, breaking the frozen pizza mold with plant-based meals and culturally-relevant menus. This spring, the Consolidated School District of New Britain (CSDNB) became one of 12 school districts across the country to pilot Veggabóls, a 100% plant-based K-12 concept introduced by Whitsons Culinary Group in partnership with the U.S. Humane Society (HSUS).
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

Fill'Er Up Friday: May 20

The Liberty Bank Surprise Squad spread kindness with free gas in Hartford. SURPRISE SQUAD: Spreading kindness to beloved teacher. The Liberty Bank Surprise Squad spread kindness to a beloved Hartford teacher who is battling a costly health procedure. GoFundMe: https://tinyurl.com/2mh5dre8. SURPRISE SQUAD: Spreading kindness to woman who helps seniors. Updated:...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Nyberg: New Haven woman establishes ‘Try This Pie’

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s all about pie on this edition of Nyberg!. Quiana Tanner was born in New Haven and has always had a love for cooking and baking. As far back as she can remember, she was always in the kitchen with her mom or grandma.
NEW HAVEN, CT
thereminder.com

New winery offers guests tastings and yard games in Somers

SOMERS, CT. – On May 7. owners Mark and Karen Murdoch opened their new farm winery, Worthington Vineyard & Winery. They introduced four selections of wine including a red petit sirah wine titled “Perseverance;” reflecting the patience and fortitude the couple has taken to open their tasting room.
SOMERS, CT
New Britain Herald

Newington business owner running for State Representative of the 27th House District

NEWINGTON – A mother, volunteer, first-generation American and local business owner is now in the running for State Representative of the 27th House District. Nancy Cappello, 48, of Newington, received Republicans’ nomination at the district convention, held this past Tuesday night at Newington Town Hall. She is challenging State Rep. Gary Turco, a democrat seeking a third term in the State House of Representatives.
NEWINGTON, CT

Community Policy