'Why has he got an Australian accent?' Harry Styles leaves fans baffled as he does a Liam Payne with his 'mental' voice in new Zane Lowe interview

Harry Styles left fans baffled over his changing accent following his latest interview with Zane Lowe - after his former bandmate was called out for the same thing.

The Redditch-born singer, 28, joined the Apple Music presenter for a sit down interview ahead of the release of his highly-anticipated third studio album Harry's House out this Friday.

The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker appears to have pulled a Liam Payne and developed a 'new' accent, leaving some fans devastated that his famous northern accent seems to be non existent.

Confused: Harry Styles fans were left baffled over his 'mental accent' following his latest interview with Zane Lowe

His bandmate Liam, 28, was recently called out by fans for 'putting on' a 'bizarre' Irish-American accent after being interviewed on Good Morning Britain at an Oscars after party in March.

Following the revealing interview, viewers flocked to Twitter to express their opinions.

Reacting to his new tone, one fan tweeted: 'Harry Styles becomes another One Direction band member with a completely bizarre accent.'

Bizarre: Liam Payne had been called out by fans for 'putting on' a 'bizarre' Irish-American accent after being interviewed on Good Morning Britain at an Oscars after party in March

Another wrote: 'First Liam Payne with the mental accent and now Harry Styles, are they ok. Wtf is this?'

'OBVIOUSLY I adore harry styles but why has he got an Australian accent all of a sudden?' A third said.

One upset follower posted: 'Why am I so affected by harry styles losing his lil soft northern accent.'

While one irate viewer said: 'Absolutely losing my mind over harry styles' new accent this morning, what on earth'.

'First Liam Payne, now Harry styles. They start speaking and you feel like their accent is heading in one direction and then woah, off it goes in another', penned another confused fan.

Another demanded: 'I'm watching the harry styles & Zane Lowe interview and I have one problem with it. CAN HARRY JUST PICK A DAMN ACCENT. HE'S EITHER ENGLISH OR AMERICAN. JUST PICK ONE MR STYLES'.

Another simply reacted saying: 'I love Harry Styles but that accent is mental'.

During the interview, Harry reflected on his connection with his One Direction bandmates and the time they spent together.

Harry said he and Liam, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam and Louis Tomlinson will always have 'respect' and 'deep love' for one another.

Harry said it was nice being around others who understood what he was going through.

'There is very much a respect': Harry reflected on his connection with his One Direction bandmates in an interview on Zane Lowe's Apple Music 1

'I feel really lucky that we always had each other to be this unit that felt like you could keep each other in check and you could just have someone else who gets it,' he said.

'Because it's impossible to not, at times I think everyone experiences this, feel like, 'Oh, everyone else is on the other side of the glass and I'm on this side of the glass, and no one really gets it.''

'And I think having that is kind of priceless. There is very much a respect between all of us, if we did something together,' he said.

Connection: The 28-year-old said he and Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson will always have 'respect' and 'deep love' for one another

'And that is something that you can't really undo. And you know, it's like a very deep love for each other, I think.'

Harry was just 16 years old when he and his bandmates were discovered separately on The X Factor before Simon Cowell brought them all together and formed One Direction.

They soared to stardom with an array of hits under their belt, including What Makes You Better and Story of My Life.

Malik left the band in 2015, and they all split up the following year.

Boy band: Malik left the band in 2015, and they all split up that same year

Being one of the most famous people on the planet has it's pitfalls, however.

Harry described how his all-encompassing career was impacting his personal life and how it made him no longer want to be 'defined' by his job.

'You miss so many birthdays and stuff like that. And then eventually, it's just assumed that you're unable to be at stuff,' he said.

'And I think that was one of the things where I was like, 'Oh, I want to take a second to invest some more time into balancing my life out a little bit.'

'This working is not everything about who I am, it's something I do. And I don't want to be defined as a person necessarily by what I do all the time.'

Harry started off his solo career with his 2017 album Harry Styles.

He released his second studio album, Fine Line, in 2019, and will be dropping his third album, Harry's House, on May 20.