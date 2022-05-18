ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

What your pedigree dog breed looked like centuries ago: Dachshunds, bulldogs and basset hounds have been cruelly overbred to have floppier ears and tiny legs – as vets warn obsession with flat-faces has left pugs enduring a 'lifetime of suffering'

By Shivali Best For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Shocking images have revealed what dogs used to look like, amid warnings that breeds like pugs and French bulldogs are being cruelly overbred for fashion.

From German Shepherds to Basset Hounds, many breeds have changed dramatically following years of selective breeding.

'Most dog breeds were originally selected for particular purposes, such as hunting or guarding property,' the RSPCA explains. 'Humans selectively bred dogs that were best suited for the various roles required of them, based on their fitness, ability and utility.

'Nowadays, in order to win dog shows, pedigree dogs have been bred to emphasise certain physical features in accordance with breed standards set by the Kennel Club. The dog who is judged to most closely match its breed standard is awarded the winner.

'As a side effect of keeping different dog breeds separate, and focusing on breeding for appearance, there's a lack of genetic diversity within dog breeds. This lack of genetic diversity can increase the risk of inherited diseases like cancer and blindness.'

Boxers have been bred to have shorter faces with a larger mouth, while dachshunds' backs and necks have stretched out and their legs have shrunk to a point that makes it difficult for them to manoeuver over obstacles a few inches off of the ground.

Meanwhile, pugs have been bred to have squashed noses and big eyes, which puts them at high risk for a range of health conditions, including breathing, eye and skin disorders, according to a new study this week.

'The extreme characteristics many owners find so appealing, such as squashed faces, big eyes and curly tails, are seriously compromising pugs' health and welfare and often result in a lifetime of suffering,' explained Justine Shotton, British Veterinary Association (BVA) President.

'While these extreme, unhealthy characteristics remain, we will continue to strongly recommend potential owners do not buy brachycephalic breeds such as pugs.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vAFCi_0fiGapkf00
Pugs have been bred to have squashed noses and big eyes, while boxers have shorter faces with a larger mouth, and bull terriers have mutated to have a warped skull and thicker abdomen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LAzg8_0fiGapkf00
Prior to being a stocky fighter, Bull Terriers had a slim curved body and a more chiseled nose, reports Science and Dogs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kdMya_0fiGapkf00

Dogs have been selectively bred to have similar facial expressions to HUMANS, study claims

Researchers from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh recently found that dogs have similar muscles in their faces to humans, allowing them to form facial expressions close to our own.

Their findings suggest that these features have been selectively bred by humans over the last 33,000 years, since our ancestors first started breeding wolves.

'Throughout the domestication process, humans may have bred dogs selectively based on facial expressions that were similar to their own, and over time dog muscles could have evolved to become 'faster,' further benefiting communication between dogs and humans,' said Professor Anne Burrows, senior author of the study.

Bull Terrier

The Bull Terrier was first created in the early 1800s with the mix of the old English Terrier and the Bulldog.

During this time, dog fighting was a big source of entertainment in Europe and people were always trying to breed dogs into better fighters.

Prior to being a stocky fighter, Bull Terriers had a slim curved body and a more chiseled nose, reports Science and Dogs.

Over the years, the animals mutated to have a warped skull and thicker abdomen, and it also gained a compulsive tail-chasing trait.

Basset Hound

The Basset Hound's short, curved legs are a result of an extra copy of a specific gene, which produces growth protein.

Prior to human interruption, this dog had shorter ears, a less droopy face and a curve in its back.

Today, their bellies are much lower to the ground and their rear legs have also seemed to lower with excessive skin and larger floppy ears.

Basset Hounds are prone to vertebra problem and droopy eyes that are constantly suffering from entropion and ectropion.

The development of this dog took place in the 7th century by Abbot Hubert, who was an avid hunter, reports VetStreet.

Hubert worked on a new strain of hound with powerful sensing capabilities, which evolved into the Bloodhounds of today, but another line produced short-legged, slow-moving dogs that became the preferred dog of hunters on foot in search of small game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03jgki_0fiGapkf00
The Basset Hound's short, curved legs are a result of an extra copy of a specific gene, which produces growth protein
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZIshn_0fiGapkf00

Boxer

Boxers are successors of the extinct bullenbaiser breeds, which was a cross of mastiff, bulldog and, some suggest, a Great Dane and terrier.

Developed in 19th century Germany, these dogs were designed as bull baiting dogs and later as butcher's helpers, controlling the cattle in slaughterhouses.

Before being turned into working dogs, the boxer had a longer face and longer downward tail.

Today's Boxer has a shorter face with a larger mouth that slightly points upwards, which has been known to host numerous problems.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ywFTr_0fiGapkf00
Boxers are successors of the extinct bullenbaiser breeds, which was a cross of mastiff, bulldog and, some suggest, a Great Dane and terrier
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JhSxZ_0fiGapkf00

Dachshunds

The Dachshund once had more functioning legs and a neck more in proportion to its size.

But thanks to humans, their backs and necks have stretched out and their legs have shrunk to a point that makes it difficult for them to maneuver over obstacles a few inches off of the ground.

These dogs are known to have the highest risk of any breed for intervertebral disc disease which can result in paralysis.

They are also prone to achondroplastic related pathologies, PRA - an inherited eye condition - and problems with their legs.

These dogs have been found sketched into ancient Egyptian walls and in records from South American and China, but the one we recognize was developed in Germany some 400 years ago.

Initially used for hunting, hunters needed a stockier creature that could follow animals underground and in thick vegetation, which explains the lower abdomen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p0sn8_0fiGapkf00
Thanks to humans, dachshunds' backs and necks have stretched out and their legs have shrunk to a point that makes it difficult for them to maneuver over obstacles a few inches off of the ground
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LqISf_0fiGapkf00

German Shepherd

The German Shepherd is also a result of too much breeding that ruined a canine species.

First attempts to standardize this breed began in the 1850s, with the goal of preserving traits that helped the dogs with their job of sheep herding.

They improved the dog's intelligence, speed, strength and keen sense of smell, which resulted in dogs of the same breed that differed from each other.

In Dogs of All Nations, the German Shepherd is described as a medium-sized dog (25 kg /55 lb), which is far from the angulated, barrel-chested, sloping back,ataxic, 85-pounds (38 kg) we are used to seeing in the conformation ring.

The original German shepherd had a thinner abdomen and stance was sharper than the one we know today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JlHoT_0fiGapkf00
The German Shepherd is also a result of too much breeding that ruined a canine species
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GREbZ_0fiGapkf00

Saint Bernard

Saint Bernards are most likely decedents of the mastiff style Asiatic dogs used by Roman soldiers.

These canines were used in the Alps as rescue dogs at the monastery and hospice founded by Bernard de Menthon the 11th century.

The St. Bernard came very close to extinction at the hospice and some suggest the monks crossed the remaining dogs with Great Danes and English Mastiffs.

Compared to their ancestors, modern St. Bernard's have broader skulls with a steeper angle between the nose and foreheads.

The dog is also much larger than its early ancestors with a squished in face and longer fur.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kwHAo_0fiGapkf00
Saint Bernards are most likely decedents of the mastiff style Asiatic dogs used by Roman soldiers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LSTlZ_0fiGapkf00

English Bulldog

The English bulldog is said to be the most changed dog from its ancestors, as it has endured so much breeding that it suffers from almost every disease possible.

The original Bulldog was bread for bull baiting, vicious and cruel dog fighting, and some experts say there has probably been more attention to creating the perfect Bulldog, than has been for any other breed in history.

It was also athletic with a smaller head and less skin hanging on its body, but most dogs bread for bull baiting eventually developed stocky bodies and enormous heads and jaws – the Bulldog was no different.

Today these creatures cannot perform the rigorous activities they were first created to day and actually have a hard time just moving around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NK0f1_0fiGapkf00
The English bulldog is said to be the most changed dog from its ancestors, as it has endured so much breeding that it suffers from almost every disease possible
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Sqdo_0fiGapkf00

Which conditions are pugs at high risk for?

Pugs

Pugs are an ancient breed of dog, with roots dating back to around 400 BC.

Most historians agree that the breed originated in China, where they were bred as companion animals for the wealthy.

The pug's popularity spread from China to Japan and Russia and ultimately to Europe, where they quickly ensconced themselves in royal palaces and the homes of the upper class.

Originally, pugs had long legs, longer noses, straight tails and a slim build.

However, they've been bred over time to have shorter legs, flatter noses, curly tails and a stockier build.

While pugs' squashed faces are often perceived as 'cute', they can result in a huge range of severe health issues.

Speaking to MailOnline, Becky Thwaites, Head of Public Affairs at national pet charity Blue Cross said: 'Sadly overbreeding to meet demand for flat faced breeds such as pugs, French bulldogs and Persian cats, which are seen as fashionable and cute, can result in these pets suffering from a range of health issues including breathing problems, eye disease, skin disease, heart conditions, spinal abnormalities and joint disease.'

Gerard Butler, Paris Hilton and YouTuber Zoe Sugg are just a few of the famous faces who have shared their lives with the breed.

But in a study published this week, researchers from the Royal Veterinary College compared the risks of 40 common conditions in pugs with other dog breeds, and found that pugs were at increased risk for 23.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2747kj_0fiGapkf00
Shocking images have revealed how much pugs have changed over the years as a result of cruel inbreeding for fashion. Pugs' flat faces, curly tails and big eyes did not evolve naturally, and instead are the result of selective breeding. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37bddg_0fiGapkf00
Pugs are significantly more likely to suffer from breathing, eye, and skin disorders than other breeds, according to vets from the Royal Veterinary College
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lwA4P_0fiGapkf00
Gerard Butler, Paris Hilton and YouTuber Zoe Sugg are just a few of the famous faces who have shared their lives with the breed 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14aQow_0fiGapkf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40NAhQ_0fiGapkf00
Originally, pugs had long legs, longer noses, straight tails and a slim build. However, they've been bred over time to have shorter legs, flatter noses, curly tails and a stockier build

Pugs were 54 times more likely to have brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome – a condition affecting the upper airway - and 51 times more likely to have narrow nostrils.

The breed was also 13 times more likely to suffer from corneal ulceration and almost 11 times more likely to have skin fold dermatitis.

Additionally, pugs were found to be 2.5 times more likely to suffer from obesity, and twice as likely to have overgrown nails.

Dr Dan O'Neill, who led the study, said: 'Although hugely popular as pets, we now know that that several severe health issues are linked to the extreme body shape of Pugs that many humans find so cute.'

Pugs also have a very short life expectancy of just 7.4 years – considerably shorter than the average life expectancies across all breeds, of 11.2 years.

Based on the findings, vets are urging people not to buy pugs until stricter breeding standards are in place.

Jaya Sahota, a veterinary student at the Royal Veterinary College, said: 'Widespread ownership of Pugs with extreme facial and body conformations should be discouraged until measures are in place to ensure stricter and more acceptable breed standards.'

Worryingly, many people seem to be unaware of the potential issues that pugs face, according to Bill Lambert, Health, Welfare and Breeder Services Executive at The Kennel Club.

'We, alongside vets, welfare organisations and breed clubs, continue to work collaboratively to educate the general public, many of whom simply don't seem to be aware of the potential issues that some of these dogs face,' he said.

The Kennel Club says that much can be done to protect pugs, including educating the public and curbing 'rogue breeders.'

'We aim to curb the increasing numbers of rogue breeders, who are outside of any sphere of influence and are producing dogs with no regard for welfare and continue to urge would-be owners and breeders to think carefully about any breeding or buying decisions when it comes to Pugs, and make use of health testing, evidence-based resources and expert advice available on The Kennel Club website,' Mr Lambert explained.

Ms Cross added: 'We never want anyone to feel blamed or shamed for sharing their lives with one of these pets - but we as a society must start doing what is best for the welfare of our four-legged friends.'

Speaking to MailOnline, Dr Samantha Gaines, RSPCA dog welfare expert, said: 'We're calling for urgent action to help improve the welfare of these breeds for the future and urge people thinking about getting this type of dog to get an alternative breed or crossbreed instead.'

The history of the pug

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WSYfq_0fiGapkf00

Pugs are an ancient breed of dog, with roots dating back to 400 B.C.

Most historians agree that the breed originated in China, where they were bred as companion animals for the wealthy.

With their people-pleasing nature and adaptability, Pugs made a name for themselves as ideal lapdogs and companions.

They kept Tibetan Buddhist monks company in their monasteries and received royal treatment as companions to Chinese emperors and their families, who valued them so much they even kept guards and servants to protect and care for them.

Three types of flat-faced dogs were bred by the Chinese: The Lion dog, the Pekingese, and the 'Lo-sze,' also known as the ancient Pug.

The Pug's popularity spread from China to Japan and Russia and ultimately to Europe, where they quickly ensconced themselves in royal palaces and the homes of the upper class.

Their small size, sturdy frame, and minimal exercise requirements made them ideally suited as a household pet.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Hardest Dog Breeds to Train

Having a dog brings many rewards, one of the most important being companionship. A dog can serve as a guardian and an exercise companion, and perform tasks as varied as locating lost things and people and retrieving game. However, dogs have to be trained and the amount of training required varies by breed. Some are […]
PETS
Daily Mail

Long-faced dogs like greyhounds are hard to rehome because their elongated snouts make them appear sad and scared, scientists say

The long face of the greyhound makes them harder to rehome as their elongated snouts make them appear sad and scared, according to scientists. Edinburgh University researchers presented nearly 2,500 individuals with photos of nine different dogs, including two long-nosed, two short-headed and two in between. They then asked the...
ANIMALS
dogstodays.com

8 of the Best Mini Dog Breeds

Dog breeds come in all shapes and sizes. From the tiny Chihuahua to the large Great Dane, there seems to be a dog breed for everyone. In fact, some people have even created hybrid dogs by crossing two different purebreds together. But what about those of us who don’t want a big dog? For those looking for something small but not too tiny, we compiled a list of eight mini dog breeds that are perfect for apartment living or just lounging on the couch with you!
PETS
dogstodays.com

The 5 Most Affectionate Dog Breeds

Do you want a dog that will love and give affection to anyone, like a Labrador retriever? Or do you want one that doesn’t need as much attention but will always be there for you, like a Siberian husky? These are just some of the choices in picking out your perfect breed. There is no wrong answer when it comes to selecting which dog is right for you. So what are the most affectionate breeds on Earth? Let’s find out!
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Companion Dog#Herding Dog#Working Dog#French#German#Rspca#The Kennel Club
BBC

Dog longevity: How long will my pet dog live?

Do you look at your dog and wonder how long it might live?. Do you ponder how many more years you'll get to go for walks or to cuddle on the sofa?. A new in-depth study hopes to help by assessing the life expectancy of British canine pets. It shows...
PETS
Daily Mail

Ashley Biden tests positive for COVID and is forced to withdraw for a second time from an international trip with Jill Biden as first lady heads to Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica

Ashley Biden tested positive for COVID-19, the first lady's office said Wednesday, which will prevent the first daughter from traveling with her mother, First Lady Jill Biden, to Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica. It marked the second time in weeks Ashley Biden had to scrap plans to travel internationally with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
China
CBS Miami

New Study Reveals Dog Life Expectancy By Breed

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you ever wondered how long your dog might live, there’s a new study from Britain’s Royal Veterinary College which looks at their life expectancy. Vets found the average life expectancy in general is 11.2 years, but it varies dramatically between breeds. The study found Jack Russell Terriers live the longest, with an average life expectancy of 12.7 years. Border Collies were next on the list with 12.1 years followed by Springer Spaniels with 11.9 years. French Bulldog puppies/ (Photo credit EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images) French bulldogs were at the bottom of the list.  On average, they live just four and...
PETS
pethelpful.com

The Canine Roommate: Top 10 Best Dog Breeds for Apartment Living

I'm perfectly content living with two goofy Shetland Sheepdogs who constantly steal my pillows and stomp me flat into the bed. Despite these dogs' size and fragility, it is essential to schedule daily walks and play sessions to keep your dogs happy. By doing so, you will undoubtedly be able to mold your lovable fluff ball into the perfect canine-sized roommate you've always dreamed about!
PETS
dogstodays.com

The Top 5 Most Calming Dog Breeds

Dogs are the most popular pets in America, and it’s not hard to see why. With their fluffy fur, wagging tails and playful personalities, dogs make for great companions. But what makes one breed of dog better than another? Is there such thing as a perfect family pet? The answer is yes! Here are five breeds that make good pets:
PETS
People

Rescue Group Working to Save Dozens of Golden Retrievers and Corgis from Slaughter in China

China Rescue Dogs is rushing to save a large group of canines from the slaughterhouse. According to a release from the nonprofit, 46 adult golden retrievers, 22 corgis, and numerous golden retriever puppies are waiting in Shanghai, China, for a fresh start. The Shanghai Animal Rescue reached out to China Rescue Dogs for help after finding the canines at a breeding farm, which planned to sell the dogs to slaughterhouses and the Yulin Dog Meat Festival, per China Rescue Dogs.
PETS
The Atlantic

Humans Can’t Quit a Basic Myth About Dog Breeds

After four decades of training and studying dogs, Marjie Alonso has lost track of the number of pets she’s seen because their humans felt they weren’t acting as they “should.” There were the golden retrievers who weren’t “friendly” or “good enough with kids,” and the German shepherds who were more timid scaredy-cats than vigilant guard dogs. There was the Newfoundland (who later turned out not to be a Newfoundland) who had been adopted to fulfill a Peter Pan–esque fantasy of a devoted dog nanny, but acted so aloof that his owners put him on meds. And then there was the horde of Shih Tzus, acquired by a woman who was “super pissed,” Alonso told me, to find the little dogs regularly escaping her home and terrorizing her neighbors’ yards—nothing, she complained, like the regal pooches whose “idea of fun is sitting in your lap acting adorable as you try to watch TV,” as advertised by the American Kennel Club.
ANIMALS
heavenofanimals.com

Golden Retriever Finally Finds A New Loving Home After Vet Refused To Euthanize Him

Taking care of a pet is never an easy task. Sadly, grooming, socializing them, taking care of nutrition, making sure their health is good, and many other things can get a bit overwhelming for some dog owners. So instead of getting help or simply trying harder for their pets, some people resort to placing their pets in animal shelters or even worse. This is exactly what happened to Kai – a beautiful and friendly golden retriever who had put on a lot of weight while living with his owner, who then decided that Kai is too much trouble and decided that dog euthanasia was a way to go.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Not all raindrops on roses! Rosmarie Von Trapp, who's died aged 93, clashed with her 'bossy' mother Maria whose affair with a baron inspired The Sound of Music - but what happened to her 9 siblings?

Rosmarie Trapp, the last surviving daughter of Georg and Maria Von Trapp, whose family inspired The Sound of Music, has died at her Vermont home at the age of 93, leaving just one of the couple's children still living. The family of Rosmarie, who had no children and dropped the...
CELEBRITIES
a-z-animals.com

Irish Wolfhound vs Wolf: 5 Key Differences

While their names may sound similar, there are a number of differences between an Irish Wolfhound vs wolf. Given the fact that Irish Wolfhounds were originally bred to hunt wolves, these two dogs may be more similar than they are different in a number of ways. But what facts separate them from one another, and what can you expect out of owning an Irish Wolfhound?
ANIMALS
a-z-animals.com

Catahoula Leopard Dog vs Australian Shepherd: What are the Differences?

Catahoula Leopard Dog vs Australian Shepherd: What are the Differences?. Do you know what distinguishes a Catahoula Leopard Dog from an Australian Shepherd? These canines, which belong to the same breed group, are alike in some ways and different in others. This article will compare these animals and highlight the...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

362K+
Followers
38K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy