ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois launches ‘Middle of Everything’ tourism campaign

By Debbie McFadden
KWQC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) -Governor JB Pritzker recently announced a new tourism campaign, “Middle of Everything,” starring Illinois native and Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actress Jane Lynch--who is making her directorial debut with...

www.kwqc.com

Comments / 0

Related
KWQC

Illinois sets new record high population of over 13 million residents

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Instead of a population loss, the State of Illinois actually set a new record for population growth!. After a review of 2020 data, the U.S. Census Bureau announced that Illinois’ population was under-counted by nearly 2-percent. That means the state’s population grew by nearly 250,000 from 2010 to 2020 and now, has over 13 million people for the first time in state history. The change is not expected to impact the number of representatives in congress.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
City
Springfield, IL
Q985

Illinois Could Be In Store For A Miserable Summer If Blackouts Happen

Illinois' summer season can be brutal. The heat and the humidity can really stink, especially if your deodorant controlling that stank. During the summer months, the average high temperature in Illinois is the high-80s. When the temp exceeds that 90-degree mark, and you factor in humidity, you're talking about dangerous heat.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Lynch
Central Illinois Proud

Why ‘jumping worms’ are an issue in Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gardeners in Central Illinois have an invasive species to look out for while they work in their yards. “Jumping worms” originally from Asia were first found in the Prairie State in 2015. The University of Illinois Extension Office confirmed that invasive species have been found in Peoria, Tazewell, McLean, and Woodford counties.
PEORIA, IL
foxillinois.com

8 Illinois counties with high COVID-19 community level

Eight counties in Illinois are now listed as having high COVID-19 community level, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A total of 39 counties in Illinois have medium COVID-19 community transmission levels. Last week there were just 23. The week before that there were...
ILLINOIS STATE
wlip.com

Gas Prices Jump Again in Wisconsin and Illinois

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices have jumped significantly for the 5th straight week on both sides of the state line. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois costs $4.97, which is 18-cents higher than last week and 39 cents above the national average. Lake County has jumped the 5-dollar mark, increasing to $5.07 on average. In Wisconsin, a gallon of gas now stands at an average of $4.32, which is 13-cents higher than last week, but 26-cents below the national average. Kenosha County remains significantly higher than the Wisconsin average at $4.56. The gap between the Illinois and Wisconsin averages now stands at 65-cents, and the gap between Lake and Kenosha County stands at 51-cents.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kwqc#Golden Globe#Shawnee National Forest#Navy Pier
KWQC

Illinois reports over 40,000 new COVID-19 cases with more counties at high and medium community spread levels

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois remained steady the past week with 40,193 new cases, which is about the same as last week. As of Thursday night, 1,060 individuals were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19--an increase from 909 the week before. Of those, 116 patients were in the ICU and 43 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGNtv.com

Pritzker takes anti-inflation message to the grocery aisle

Governor JB Pritzker’s reelection campaign made a stop at Riverside Foods on Tuesday to highlight his election-year tax relief plan. The governor pushed the shopping cart for Laura Pfeiffer, who was out buying groceries for her family. Last month, the governor signed into law a one-year suspension of the...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
kanecountyconnects.com

COVID-19 UPDATE: 8 Illinois Counties Now at ‘High’ Risk; 40,193 New Cases Statewide; 4.8 Million Children 5-11 Diagnosed With COVID

OVERVIEW: 4.8 Million Children 5-11 Diagnosed With COVID-19; 10% of North Koreans Fallen Ill; Masks Recommended in Areas of High Risk. CDC is expanding eligibility of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses to everyone 5 years of age and older. CDC now recommends that children ages 5 through 11 years should receive a booster shot five months after their initial Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination series. Since the pandemic began, more than 4.8 million children ages 5 through 11 have been diagnosed with COVID-19, 15,000 have been hospitalized and, tragically, over 180 have died. (CDC media statement)
ILLINOIS STATE
Telegraph

State fair slide nearly joined exodus from Illinois

I’ve been thinking about that a lot this past week. The Illinois State Fair was in danger of losing my favorite attraction. No, not the butter cow or Turasky’s thin cut ribeye sandwiches or the annual steer show. We are talking about serious high-brow entertainment: the Giant Slide.
ILLINOIS STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Schools May No Longer Serve Free Breakfast and Lunch

Over the course of the pandemic, a federal program was created to give free (or reduced price) breakfast and lunches to Iowa students. This might be one of the few positive things to come from a pandemic that shut down the entire world. Sadly, those free breakfast and lunches could be coming to a close at the end of June.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy