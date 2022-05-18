Police Looking for Four Individuals Who Robbed Train Conductor at Queens Plaza Station

Police are looking to track down four individuals (pictured) who were allegedly robbed a train conductor Tuesday (Source: NYPD)

The NYPD is looking for four individuals who were involved in an assault of a subway conductor on the N line Tuesday and stole the keys to the train.

Police say that the suspects approached the conductor at around 4:15 p.m. at the Queens Plaza Station when the train came to a stop. One of the suspects then pushed the operator, knocking him off his feet. A second person then grabbed the conductor’s train keys.

The four individuals then fled the station via an emergency door to parts unknown. The conductor sustained an injury to his left arm. EMS responded and he was treated at Mount Sinai Hospital- Queens.

Police have released images of the suspects as well as video footage.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.