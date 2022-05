GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its championship dates and sites for the 2022-23 academic year on Thursday. The ACC currently sponsors 27 sports (14 women, 13 men), soon to be 28 (15 women, 13 men) with the addition of women’s gymnastics in 2023-24. No Autonomy Five conference sponsors more than 28 sports and the league’s 27 for 2022-23 is the second most. The soon-to-be 15 women’s sports will be the most of any peer conference.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO