ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope Mills, NC

Two found dead at Hope Mills apartment complex

WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hope Mills, N.C. — Two people were found dead at an apartment complex in Hope Mills on Wednesday. A man and...

www.wral.com

Comments / 10

Related
cbs17

1 shot, another in custody after daytime shooting in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was shot in Raleigh Friday afternoon and another is in custody, police said. The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. along Prosper Avenue near Globe Road, which is the location of apartments off Brier Creek Parkway, according to Raleigh police. The person who was...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hope Mills, NC
cbs17

Dad speaks out after daughter among 6 shot in stolen SUV in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Elijah Pryor has watched as his daughter turned her life around. “The last day of [physical] therapy she came out and she hugged me. A big hug. [She] had crocodile tears in her eyes. She said daddy ‘I’m finished with therapy.’ I said, ‘that’s right baby.’ I said, ‘don’t stop, keep going. She hasn’t stopped,” he said as tears filled his eyes.
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Sbi
truecrimedaily

Man allegedly fatally shot 2 people, burned down house because he wanted woman 'returned' to him

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (TCD) -- A 59-year-old man accused of shooting two people and burning a house down allegedly did so because he wanted a woman "returned" to him. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, on Feb. 23, Pennsylvania State Police responded to a house fire on the 100 block of Neil Road when two bodies were found inside the residence. During their investigation, troopers learned the two suspects, Larry Burns and Cordaryl Burns, had fled the state.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WRAL News

Police charge North Carolina school bus driver with DWI

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina school bus driver is charged with driving while impaired after an accident in which a construction worker was hit, authorities said. News outlets report Raleigh police responded around 10:40 a.m. on Friday to a report of an accident west of downtown. There were no children on the bus, but police said the bus hit a construction worker, who suffered injuries to his legs.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL News

Orange County ambulance crash causes power outages

Chapel Hill, N.C. — An Orange County ambulance crashed into a utility pole in Chapel Hill around 12:30 on Saturday morning. The crash happened on Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard near Longview Street. Two first responders and a patient were in the ambulance heading to UNC Hospitals at the...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Fiery crash snarls traffic on I-85 at E. Club Blvd. near Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A collision in the southbound lanes of Interstate-85 in Durham County caused heavy traffic delays early Friday afternoon. The collision occurred just before 1 p.m. near mile marker 197/E. Club Boulevard, Durham fire officials said. Law enforcement had the southbound lanes of I-85 closed until...
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

Truck Fire Morphs Into Fatal Wreck

DUNN – A tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 95 northbound near the 76 mile marker sparked a vehicle collision that killed a man and shut down the interstate for hours early Thursday morning. According to witnesses on the scene, the two operators of the truck realized the trailer brakes were...
DUNN, NC
CBS 17

$27,000 worth of weed, coke seized in bust; 2 NC men charged

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WNCN) — About $27,000 worth of cocaine and marijuana was seized in a drug bust that led to charges against two North Carolina men, authorities said. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday said they searched a home in the 400 block of Center Road in Elizabethtown on Tuesday after residents complained that […]
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
56K+
Followers
59K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy