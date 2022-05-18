Michigan Man Headed for a Tigers Game Falls Through Footbridge

It's one of Michigan's most recognized town names...but not many know its background. Why is it called “Paw Paw”? Keep reading... Rodney Hinckley moved here in 1832 and built his farm. That same year, Pierce Barber built a sawmill along the Paw Paw River. Then along came Peter Gremps who bought the sawmill in 1833. Along with Lymon Daniels, they bought up more land and in 1838, platted it and dubbed their new village “Paw Paw” after the Paw Paw River. In 1836, the township was organized as “Lafayette” and in 1867 it finally adopted the name “Paw Paw” after the village. Fine, Paw Paw was named after the river, and the township after the village, but what's 'Paw Paw'? (Some of you already know this...)

PAW PAW, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO