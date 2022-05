A 61-year-old man arrested in Florida last month on a capital murder charge in the 2016 slaying of prominent Dallas attorney Ira Tobolowsky has now been indicted in the case. Steven Aubrey was booked into the Broward County Jail in April after being accused of Tobolowsky’s 2016 murder. The 68-year-old attorney was killed in what was ruled an arson fire in the garage of his home.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO