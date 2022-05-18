ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Man convicted after rape kit testing in Jackson Co.

By Izzy Martin
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=410JAw_0fiGYVHz00

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — After an investigation that started in Kalamazoo County, Tyrone Demarcus Parker has been convicted of multiple crimes spanning from 2014 to 2015 in Jackson County.

The Jackson man’s arrest comes from Kalamazoo County’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, in which multiple untested sexual assault kits were analyzed throughout agencies in Ingham and Jackson County.

Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree carries a maximum sentence of life in prison with the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Parker was found guilty by a jury of the following:

  • Two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the 1st Degree
  • One count of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the 3rd Degree
  • One count of Assault with Intent to Murder

Anyone who has been victimized by Tyrone Parker is asked to please call (517) 416-0096.

Parker sentencing date is scheduled for June 16th at 9:00 a.m.

WLNS

WLNS

