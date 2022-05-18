ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

How to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee in style

By Marie-Claire Chappet
Harper's Bazaar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter much anticipation, it is finally almost upon us - a spectacular four-day weekend in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee. Here at Bazaar, we have been championing the occasion with...

www.harpersbazaar.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Queen Elizabeth Opens Her Jaw-Dropping Personal Jewelry Box to the Public for Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth is giving us a rare peek into her own jewelry box — and it's quite the dazzling display!. As part of her historic Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Queen is loaning several pieces of her personal jewelry to the Royal Collection Trust to exhibit at the various royal palaces this summer. An array of brooches, which the Queen often wears as a symbolic nod to her hosts during official Commonwealth tours, will be displayed alongside the Queen's Coronation Dress and Robe of Estate — as well as her famous Diamond Diadem — in the U.K.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton wows in bold bardot gown for glamorous red carpet with Prince William

On Thursday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge had a show-stopping fashion moment at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London. Looking positively glorious alongside husband Prince William, the mother-of-three wore a glamorous Roland Mouret dress with a bardot neckline - a favourite of sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The dress was a black column style with a white band across the top that showed off her collarbones.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

The Royals’ Jeweler Just Unveiled a Limited-Edition Pin and Pendant for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Click here to read the full article. Queen Elizabeth II will be celebrating her Platinum Jubilee with four days of events next month, but the British jeweler Garrard is getting the festivities started a little bit early. Garrard has created a limited-edition pin and pendant honoring the monarch’s 70 years on the throne. The Jubilee pin features the jeweler’s iconic Sovereign motif around a 4.9-carat London Blue topaz. Resembling a peacock feather, the piece can pull triple duty as a lapel pin, a hair jewel or a hat accessory, according to Garrard. The Royal Blue Aloria enamel pendant showcases a similar...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Heartbreak: Camilla Parker-Bowles Husband To Have A Chaotic Tour Just Like Kate Middleton And Prince William's Trip In March? Queen Elizabeth's Son Demanded To Do This

Prince Charles is currently on his three-day Canada tour today, alongside his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles. The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall are representing Queen Elizabeth in her Platinum Jubilee year to commemorate her 70 years of reign in the United Kingdom. Most, if not all, are aware that Canada remains...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Fashion#Platinum Jubilee#Parade#Hrh Queen Elizabeth Ii
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Elle

Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like Another Royal in Her 7th Birthday Portrait

Princess Charlotte turns seven today—yes, seven!—and the special occasion has been marked by the release of two previously unseen birthday portraits, taken by her mother the Duchess of Cambridge. “Seven tomorrow!” the caption on the photos, which was shared to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Instagram account...
WORLD
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Prince Harry and Meghan’s baby daughter: the special way she’ll spend her first birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are proud parents of two, and their youngest child, daughter Lilibet Diana, will turn one next month. While the exact details of the tiny tot's celebrations aren't yet known, she will be in the UK for the special event, joining her parents and brother as she travels to the UK for the first time in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
U.K.
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Camilla Parker-Bowles' Husband To Allow Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Rejoin The Royal Family? Duke Writes Heartfelt Message For 'Courageous Troop's On 2022 Anzac Day

Prince Charles has reportedly been reunited with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle earlier this month after the Sussex couple dropped by Windsor Castle to visit Queen Elizabeth. Reports have it that the Prince of Wales has not been on speaking terms with his youngest son since the infamous Megxit in January 2020.
CELEBRITIES
People

Princess Diana's Twin Nieces Make Cannes Film Festival Debut — 35 Years After Their Royal Aunt's Appearance

Princess Diana's nieces Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza aren't the first women in the Spencer family to bring glamour to the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Thirty-five years after Princess Diana and Prince Charles attended the event in 1987, the 29-year-old twin daughters of Diana's brother Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer stepped out for a screening of Top Gun: Maverick on Wednesday night.
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy