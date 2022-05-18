How to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee in style

Click here to read the full article. Queen Elizabeth II will be celebrating her Platinum Jubilee with four days of events next month, but the British jeweler Garrard is getting the festivities started a little bit early.
Garrard has created a limited-edition pin and pendant honoring the monarch’s 70 years on the throne. The Jubilee pin features the jeweler’s iconic Sovereign motif around a 4.9-carat London Blue topaz. Resembling a peacock feather, the piece can pull triple duty as a lapel pin, a hair jewel or a hat accessory, according to Garrard. The Royal Blue Aloria enamel pendant showcases a similar...
