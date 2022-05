The weather was cloudy, but it didn’t deter many seniors from heading to Heisler’s Dairy Bar in Tamaqua Friday in the hopes of putting their way into the winner circle. One week of competition is now in the books and the South Carbon County seniors, made up of Lehighton and Palmerton, are keeping the lead with a combined score of 423.

CARBON COUNTY, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO