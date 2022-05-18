ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Steelers to open a Hall of Honor Museum at Heinz Field

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xDdVe_0fiGXMYT00

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced today they will have a new addition at Heinz Field to honor former players coaches and contributors.

The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum will detail the history of Pittsburgh Steelers and feature the franchise’s best players, coaches, and front office personnel in the Hall of Honor.

“We are extremely excited about the opening of the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum this Fall,” said Steelers President Art Rooney II. “This will provide our fans the opportunity to not only learn more about the Hall of Honor inductees, but also about the history of the team with many great videos, pictures and displays that highlight great moments and players in Steelers history. We have the best fans in the world, and we know they will enjoy this interactive museum upon its opening later this Fall.”

The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum will be located near Gate B above the team’s Pro Shop. Fans will be able to visit the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum year-round after it is officially open.

More details on the opening of the museum as well as tour information will be provided later this Summer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia teen charged with killing mother/father/brothers to transfer to adult facility

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A teenager accused of the quadruple murder of his mother, stepfather and two brothers will now be transferred to an adult facility during his trial. On Wednesday, Judge Ballard granted the State’s request to transfer Gavin Smith to South Central Regional Jail. In March, Smith’s first-degree murder charges were transferred to adult status […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heinz Field#American Football#Nfl#Sports#Pittsburgh Steelers#Pro Shop#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtrf
College Football HQ

Pittsburgh Steelers schedule for 2022 NFL season

The 2022 NFL season finds the Pittsburgh Steelers looking to rebound from a 9-7-1 campaign last fall, a 2nd place finish in the AFC North, and a loss in the first round of the playoffs against Kansas City in the Wild Card Round. Pittsburgh Steelers schedule for 2022 NFL seasonAll times Eastern Week ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers' Mike Tomlin has nice gesture for Ravens' Sam Koch

During their respective tenures, Tomlin’s Steelers won 18 head-to-head matchups in the regular season while Koch’s Ravens won 15. The two teams also won one Super Bowl each over that span and met a total of three times in the playoffs, with Pittsburgh winning two of those games.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
WTRF- 7News

One person dies in I-70 West Virginia/PA state line crash

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard has confirmed that one person has died in a three-vehicle crash that happened on Tuesday. According to Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard, one person was life-flighted and another was taken to a PA hospital and is in critical condition. The crash happened on the West Virginia and Pennsylvania state line. […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
The Spun

Jeremy Fowler Has Telling Update On Steelers GM Search

Over the past few months, the Pittsburgh Steelers have gone through an extensive search for a new general manager. Longtime Steelers GM Kevin Colbert retired following the 2022 NFL draft, where he and the team spent a first-round pick on quarterback Kenny Pickett. Pittsburgh knew Colbert was stepping down and had already interviewed nearly 15 candidates.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia city ordered to stop saying The Lord’s Prayer

 A West Virginia city has been ordered to stop reciting The Lord’s Prayer at its council meetings. A federal judge in Charleston ruled that Parkersburg City Council’s practice of opening its meetings with the New Testament prayer violates the establishment clause of the First Amendment. The clause prohibits government from favoring one religion over others. […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

38K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy