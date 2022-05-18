ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Bring your vacation home! DIY staycation ideas to save money

By Nohelani Graf
ABC 15 News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — A tank of gas used to be the answer if you were looking to save at least some money on your vacation but with gas prices so high, a lot of families are trying to stay even closer to home. One Valley mom is leading the...

www.abc15.com

Comments / 0

Related
azbigmedia.com

Summer at the Scottsdale Princess lets you dig into adventure

Families on the hunt for their next summer vacation can look no further than the iconic Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, where Adventure Summer has arrived. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, guests can enjoy adventurous themed activities, fireworks every Saturday night at 9 PM, dive in movies, a welcome gift for each kid at check in, laser tag, live characters and much more.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Affordable family fun: Day-trip to Jerome

JEROME, AZ — Nestled along the winding roads of Highway 89A in Yavapai County sits a small mountain town that represents the history of the Copper State. Jerome, once heralded as the "Wickedest Wildest Mining Town in the West," drew in miners, bootleggers, gamblers, and others back in the late 1800s.
JEROME, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
AZFamily

Phoenix-area man helps homeless with hundreds of ‘care bags’

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Valley man is trying to make a difference in the growing homeless population. Kevin Burns gives people on the streets “care bags” that he puts together from donations. These bags include an assortment of items, including sunglasses, sunscreen, food, water and more.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Going up north? How about a shopping spree at Tlaquepaque Arts and Shopping Village

Tlaquepaque Arts And Shopping Village is an advertiser of Sonoran Living. Your unforgettable Sedona experience must include spending time at internationally renowned Tlaquepaque (pronounced T-la-keh-pah-keh), Sedona Arizona's Arts & Crafts Village, on of the best things to do in Sedona. Nestled beneath the shade of the sycamores on the banks of beautiful Oak Creek in Sedona, Tlaquepaque is the most distinctive Sedona shopping experience to be found in the Southwest. Authentically fashioned after a traditional Mexican village, Tlaquepaque, meaning the "best of everything," has been a Sedona landmark since the 1970's. Its vine covered stucco walls, cobble-stoned walkways and magnificent arched entryways give you the feeling that Tlaquepaque has been here for centuries. Tasteful galleries and unique shops live in harmony with its lush natural environment where giant sycamore trees stand in testimony to the care taken in preserving the timeless beauty of the Tlaquepaque grounds. It would be hard to find more beautiful surroundings anywhere to create a shopping experience like no other.
SEDONA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staycation#Diy#Camping#Vacation Homes#Fridaywereinlove Com
oucampus.org

8651 E. Royal Palm Rd

2bd/Sleep 6 Scottsdale/McCormick Ranch Furnished - Property Id: 836560. Brand new furnished remodel. Highly sought after community with lots of things to do. Right in the heart of Scottsdale. Tennis courts, pickle ball courts, pool table, two swimming pools/hot tubs, hot sauna and workout room. This will go fast!. 1...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gas Price
AZFamily

Phoenix nonprofit dedicated to saving dogs from euthanasia in shelters

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Each year, thousands of dogs in Arizona shelters are sadly euthanized, but one Phoenix woman wants to change that statistic one pup at a time. Renee Haberl founded the nonprofit foundation Paws 4 A Cause, dedicated to helping dogs all around the Valley. Haberl started the...
PHOENIX, AZ
Eater

9 Dog-Friendly Restaurant Patios to Visit in Phoenix

Love going out to eat, but hate leaving your furry friend at home? With this lineup of dog loving restaurants and bars serves up some of the top cuisine that the Phoenix metro area has to offer, so you won’t have to choose between quality time with your pets and a great meal. From breweries with pup-friendly events to breakfast restaurants ready to serve your dog a biscuit, these are Phoenix’s most dog-friendly restaurant patios.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Ready to look younger? VitalityMDs Aesthetics introduces NEW aesthetic laser

VitalityMDs is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. Opus Plasma is an FDA-cleared, nonsurgical skin rejuvenation treatment that uses radiofrequency (RF) and plasma to address surface skin concerns, including fine lines and wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, skin laxity, acne scars, and uneven texture. Opus Plasma yields similar results to fully ablative laser resurfacing, but without the painful and lengthy downtime!
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
musictimes.com

Angry Phoenix Dad BURNS Daughter's Olivia Rodrigo Concert Ticket, Here's Why

A furious dad from Phoenix, Arizona stirred headlines recently as he did something that shocked Livvies online. Doug Wood is making rounds on social media today as he burns his daughter's Olivia Rodrigo 'Sour Tour' Tickets because of his opposing views. Angry Phoenix Dad BURNS Daughter's Olivia Rodrigo Concert Ticket,...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Businesses at Phoenix Sky Harbor may soon be fined if they’re not open

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Shops and restaurants at Phoenix Sky Harbor may soon face penalties if they’re not open. Arizona’s Family has learned businesses are being told they have to return to contracted hours by June 1 or face fines. Airport officials say inspectors will be going around the terminals to see if businesses are open during hours that were agreed upon. They’ll also use cameras to see if lights are on or off.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy