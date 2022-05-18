ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles City, IA

City Update w/ Steve Diers – Topics include EMS Service, Nuisance Properties, Clear Well Project, Destination Iowa Funding & more

By Chris Berg
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles City City Administrator Steve Diers stopped by the morning show to talk...

New Hampton Adds New City Council Member, Needs RAGBRAI Police

The newest member of the New Hampton City Council is already heavily involved in city-related business. During the May 2nd City Council meeting, Mayor Bobby Schwickerath announced the resignation of Ward 3 Councilman Bob Boos. At this week’s council meeting, New Horizons Chamber Director Jason Speltz was appointed by Schwickerath to fill the vacancy.
NEW HAMPTON, IA
West Union Recycles Bikes to Welcome RAGBRAI Riders

When RAGBRAI riders arrive in West Union for their overnight stay on July 29th, they’ll be greeted in a unique fashion. West Union Fire Chief and RAGBRAI committee member Rory Starks says Hospitality Chair Meaghen Seidel has been collecting old bikes for a special creation to welcome riders to town.
WEST UNION, IA
Chickasaw County Officials Hear Initial Report on Ambulance Service

Chickasaw County officials heard four possible routes to take with ambulance service in the county Tuesday night. In a joint meeting between the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors and the Chickasaw Ambulance Council, representatives from SaveTech Solutions presented their findings from a feasibility study on the current state of EMS and ambulance service as well as what could be done in the future.
CHICKASAW COUNTY, IA
Charles City Prepares for RAGBRAI…..and Mother Nature

Hosting some 20, 000 RAGBRAI riders for the overnight stay on July 28th in Charles City is a challenge in and of itself. Imagine if a severe thunderstorm or tornado is added to the mix. Tom Bock and Drew Mitchell head up the Charles City RAGBRAI severe weather preparedness committee.
CHARLES CITY, IA
Traffic study shows speed on US Highway 18 in Clear Lake should be raised to 50 MPH, council keeps it at 45 MPH

CLEAR LAKE — A study by the Iowa Department of Transportation shows the speed limit along US Highway 18 in Clear Lake should stay the same if not be increased. Back in November, councilman Gary Hugi asked for the city to contact the DOT and do a study of the stretch of US 18 between Interstate 35 and the area of Fareway, calling for the speed limit to be reduced from 45 to 35 miles per hour.
CLEAR LAKE, IA
North Iowa Road Construction Projects in Osage, Nashua Areas Underway

Drivers in the Nashua and Osage areas should be alert to road construction projects in various stages of progress. Pete Hjelmstad with the Mason City District office of the Iowa DOT says Highway 218 ramp work at Nashua is nearing completion, but other 218 road work in that area will continue for a couple of months.
OSAGE, IA
“Bob Svec Memorial Tractor Ride” Gets Official Approval

The inaugural “Bob Svec Memorial Tractor Ride” is now officially set to trek throughout Chickasaw County June 12th. Quentin Reicks with the New Hampton Chapter of FFA says the ride will honor former 95.1 The Bull morning show host and avid FFA supporter, Bob Svec, who passed away almost a year ago.
CHICKASAW COUNTY, IA
Iowa mall getting a $90 million makeover

FORT DODGE, Iowa (WHO) — The iconic Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge will soon be no more. The city is working on a development to remove most of the mall and replace it with a $90 million Corridor Plaza project. “We are working with ATI group on looking at how we recruit retailers and restaurants […]
FORT DODGE, IA
Charles City Schools to Host Community Meeting on High School Facility Needs

Charles City Schools will host a community meeting May 24th, to review potential solutions to the high school facility needs. Over the past several months, a community-driven task force has been evaluating needs at Charles City High School as part of the process to create a long-term facilities master plan. Next Tuesday, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the High School cafeteria, the task force is seeking input from the community to determine how the district and Board of Education can best move forward with addressing these needs.
CHARLES CITY, IA
Cedar Rapids men arrested for overnight theft at Iowa City auto shop

Two Cedar Rapids men have been arrested after allegedly stealing tires from an Iowa City auto shop overnight. Iowa City Police were called to Meza Auto on Stevens Drive just after 1am Saturday for two subjects believed to be stealing catalytic converters. The suspects’ vehicle, a 2003 Hyundai Elantra, was pulled over on Gilbert Street near Highway 6 just before 1:15am. The driver, 33-year-old Jason Smith of 7th Avenue SW, allegedly showed signs of drug impairment and was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.
IOWA CITY, IA
Cedar Rapids family waits for remains to be found

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The family of Erik Spaw, the driver of a submerged truck found in the Cedar River, is still waiting for his remains to be found. Spaw’s family members have posted flyers in the area of Ellis Road NW. That’s where Spaw was last seen May 6th driving between work sites. His truck was recovered from the river May 7th.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Mason City PD put out call for information about shopgoers

(ABC 6 News) - Mason City police are "crowdsourcing" their investigation into two Iowa shopgoers. The office shared photos of two young men on social media, asking anyone who knew them to reach out to MCPD or North Iowa Crime Stoppers. "It's crowdsource time again!" the posts read. "We want...
MASON CITY, IA
Thunderstruck Over Iowa Speedway combines CONCERTS & 90 MINUTES OF FIREWORKS for 3 Big Nights and will benefit Jasper County Charities!

Thunderstruck Over Iowa Speedway combines three big concerts with three big nights of fireworks, the likes of which have never been seen before in Iowa! The Pyrotechnics Guild International Convention is coming to Newton, Iowa Saturday July 30 to Saturday August 6, 2022. The economic impact to the surrounding area will be in the millions of dollars! As part of the convention being in town, a series of three nights will combine a concert experience followed by a 90 Minute Fireworks! The first night will have the Legendary Jan and Dean Beach Party on Sunday July 31st. Night #2 will Tuesday August 2nd with Arena Rock favorites, HAIRBALL! The final night will be Friday August 5th with up and coming Country Star Alexandra Kay! All shows start at ONLY $20 to get in...seating is limited...and upgrades are available to the Newton Club area at the track as well. Concerts begin at 7pm with about 90 MINUTES of incredible fireworks from PGI, the organization hosting the pyrotechnics convention at the Iowa Speedway, at their conclusion! NASCAR has made the facility available for these events and profits from Thunderstruck Over Iowa Speedway will be donated to Jasper County Charities! It's a WIN-WIN-WIN for everyone! Goto www.PGI-NEWTON.com for all the details and ticket information!
JASPER COUNTY, IA

