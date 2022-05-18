Two dead after crash on Main Street in Anoka

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A woman is in serious condition after she was injured in a fall at Fruen Mill. Minneapolis Fire crews were called around 3 a.m. to the site at 303 Thomas Avenue North. The woman had fallen three stories, and was conscious, but seriously injured. There was also another teenager with her, a 17-year-old boy, who was suffering from a medical condition but had not been injured in the fall, officials say. (credit: CBS) The two were taken to a nearby hospital. Fruen Mill is popular with urban explores, but is also the site of many serious injuries over the last few years. In 2006, one person died there as a result of a fall.

