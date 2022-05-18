ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anoka, MN

Two dead after crash on Main Street in Anoka

KARE 11
KARE 11
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — Two people were killed in a crash late Tuesday night after fleeing from police in Coon Rapids. According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, police attempted a traffic stop just after 11:30 p.m. on May 17 on Hanson Blvd. NW near Gateway...

www.kare11.com

Comments / 0

CBS Minnesota

Police: Boy’s Body Found In Trunk Of Car In Mound, 2 Arrested

MOUND, Minn. (WCCO) – Police say they found a body in the trunk of a vehicle during a traffic stop in Mound on Friday morning, and two people are in custody. Police say that the victim was a boy, and they’re investigating it as a domestic. According to the Orono Police Department, officers were called to a suspicious vehicle around 7 a.m., which was driving on its rim with its back window smashed out. After performing a traffic stop at Shoreline Drive and Bartlett Boulevard, police spoke to the woman who was driving the car and noticed blood inside the vehicle. Then, they...
MOUND, MN
KARE 11

Orono Police: Body of juvenile boy found in trunk of vehicle

ORONO, Minn. — Orono Police say they found a body of a juvenile boy in the trunk of a vehicle after conducting a traffic stop Friday morning. Authorities say two people are in custody and that they believe it is "domestic related." According to the Orono Police Department, officers...
ORONO, MN
ccxmedia.org

Two People Killed in Robbinsdale Drive-By Shooting

Two people are dead following a drive-by shooting in Robbinsdale that happened right in the middle of Bottineau Boulevard. The incident, which happened near the intersection of County Road 81 (Bottineau Boulevard) and 36th Avenue, shut down the city’s busiest street for hours. “Another car pulled up and started...
ROBBINSDALE, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Killed In Robbinsdale Shooting; Suspect Vehicle Found Abandoned In North Minneapolis

Originally published May 19 ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities are investigating Thursday after a shooting left two people dead in Robbinsdale. Police in the suburb just northwest of Minneapolis said that officers responded around 3:40 p.m. to a report of shots fired near the intersection of 36th Avenue and County Road 81. First-responders found a vehicle at the scene with two people — a man and a woman — dead inside. (credit: CBS) Not long after, police located a suspect vehicle abandoned in north Minneapolis. Officers are still searching for the shooter. Investigators say the shooting does not appear to be random, adding that their is no threat to the public. The names of the victims have yet to be released. The shooting remains under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE

Two people found dead inside vehicle in Robbinsdale

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — Homicide investigators are looking for suspects after two people were found dead inside a vehicle near Lakeview Terrace Park in Robbinsdale Thursday. According to the Robbinsdale Police Department, officers were called to the area of 36th Avenue North and County Road 81 just before 3:45 p.m. When squads arrived, they found two people deceased inside a vehicle.
Southern Minnesota News

2 killed in Anoka crash that following police pursuit

ANOKA, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say two men died after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop and later crashing into a pickup truck in Anoka County. Police in Coon Rapids tried to make the traffic stop shortly before midnight Tuesday. The driver took off and police pursued the car but broke off the chase once the vehicle crossed into Anoka.
ANOKA, MN
KARE 11

Police searching for missing Hudson, WI man

MINNEAPOLIS — The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing Hudson, Wisconsin man, who the office said left his his home unexpectedly Thursday. Authorities say David Mckay, 67, was last seen Thursday morning at his home in Hudson. Mckay reportedly wrote an email to family, and then left unexpectedly without his cellphone. Family members and authorities say they are concerned for his wellbeing.
HUDSON, WI
CBS Minnesota

U Of M Student Who Was Reported Missing Is Found Dead

Originally published May 20, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A University of Minnesota student who had been reported missing was found dead on Wednesday. Austin Retterath, 19, was last seen on May 8 near East River Road and Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis. Police searched the area and concentrated their efforts near the Franklin Avenue Bridge. On Wednesday, authorities found his body in the Mississippi River. Investigators say there is no evidence of foul play.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman Seriously Injured After 3-Story Fall At Fruen Mill

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A woman is in serious condition after she was injured in a fall at Fruen Mill. Minneapolis Fire crews were called around 3 a.m. to the site at 303 Thomas Avenue North. The woman had fallen three stories, and was conscious, but seriously injured. There was also another teenager with her, a 17-year-old boy, who was suffering from a medical condition but had not been injured in the fall, officials say. (credit: CBS) The two were taken to a nearby hospital. Fruen Mill is popular with urban explores, but is also the site of many serious injuries over the last few years. In 2006, one person died there as a result of a fall.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash On Highway 610 In Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol said it is investigating a serious injury crash in Brooklyn Park Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred on Highway 610 at Zane Avenue. According to the state patrol, a driver in a Ford Focus was heading eastbound on Highway 610 lost control, drove into the grass median and rolled. Few other details about the crash were immediately available.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson taking leave of absence

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Sheriff Dave Hutchinson is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the department to deal with health issues, Hennepin County officials told FOX 9 on Thursday. It's unclear how long the leave may last for Hutchinson, who announced earlier this year he wouldn't seek re-election in...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

State Patrol arrests man suspected of hitting 2 tow truck operators

RICE COUNTY, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol has arrested a man suspected of hitting two tow truck operators Monday morning and driving off. According to a criminal complaint, 39-year-old Marlon Fleming, of Lakeville, is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular operation. The May 16 hit-and-run incident happened...
LAKEVILLE, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Medford man killed in crash west of Elysian; Waterville woman airlifted

A Medford man was killed Wednesday morning in a crash west of Elysian. The crash happened on Highway 60 at 7:22 a.m. when an eastbound Cadillac CTS and a westbound Mitsubishi Outlander collided. The name of the fatally injured Cadillac driver, a 49-year-old Medford man, was not released. Kelsie Erlene...
MEDFORD, MN
kduz.com

Pair Accused in $400,000 theft at Minnetonka Store

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Two people are accused of stealing more than $400,000 in items from a suburban Minneapolis department store where they worked. Authorities say the suspects stole high-end purses, shoes, jackets and other expensive items from Nordstrom at Ridgedale Center in Minnetonka. Detectives recovered more than $46,000...
MINNETONKA, MN
KARE 11

Nearly 8,000-year-old skull found in Minnesota River

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. — A partial skull that was discovered last summer by two kayakers in Minnesota will be returned to Native American officials after investigations determined it was about 8,000 years old. The kayakers found the skull in the drought-depleted Minnesota River about 110 miles west of Minneapolis,...
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
