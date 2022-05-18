ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

MHS girls' swimming looks to overachieve at state

By Zach DeLoach zdeloach@themercury.com
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21zS7E_0fiGVhOg00
Sophia Steffensmeier, right, smiles at teammate Audrey Conley after competing in the 100-yard backstroke in a meet at the Hummer Sports Complex natatorium on March 29. Steffensmeier will compete at the 6A state meet in Lenexa beginning Thursday. Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Manhattan High girls’ swimming and diving head coach Alex Brown thinks that his team’s second-place finish at the Centennial League meet last week taught two vital lessons as the Indians prepare for state this weekend.

The first was that you can swim your absolute best and still lose to better competition. Manhattan didn’t often find itself below first place in its meets this season, and taking second at league prevented the team from becoming “spoiled by winning,” according to Brown.

Perhaps more importantly — or, at least, more inspirationally — the slim margin between the Indians and first-place Washburn Rural was, Brown said, “small compared to what it was supposed to be,” demonstrating that anyone can outperform what’s expected of them.

“We way over(achieved),” Brown said. “I don’t think we had a single race where someone didn’t swim a season-best or career-best. I can’t think of any, so we swam really well. I think it gives them the confidence to know that just because, on paper, things say this doesn’t mean that’s how they’re going to end up.”

Brown hopes to see the same thing happen at the 6A state meet, which begins Thursday at the Shawnee Mission School District Aquatic Center in Lenexa.

Manhattan will send nine to state, with two serving as alternates. The Indians qualified in all three relay events, while junior Sophia Steffensmeier will race in the 100-yard butterfly and the 500-yard freestyle, and sophomore Ruth Perez will swim in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard breaststroke.

First-year diver and trained gymnast Bre Sanneman also qualified for state, in spite of the fact that she had to drive to Topeka for practice and could only do so three days a week.

“When you get three times a week, it’s not a whole lot,” Brown said. “It’s really impressive for her to qualify despite having to do that.”

Meredith Graves, Audrey Conley, Juliet Balman, Soledad Rodriguez and Sam Tarter will compete as members of Manhattan’s relay teams.

Perez and Steffensmeier both went to state last year, although the 2021 version was a one-day event because of the COVID-19 pandemic, while this season it will revert to its typical three-day format. Preliminaries will take place Thursday and Friday, with finals to run on Saturday.

“It was really a lot of nerves compared to the other meets,” Steffensmeier said of her previous state meet experience. “The environment was a lot more hostile. There’s girls that you’ve never raced against before who are a lot faster than you, and every time you swim, it counts. You’ve got to get a good time in prelims to get a final swim. But I think the nerves are definitely helpful.”

Perez said the expanded structure this year should make for a “more relaxing” experience, although she added that having to swim in the preliminaries and finals for both of her races will also be “a little more stressful.”

Like Steffensmeier and the rest of the team as a whole, Perez has racked up the first-place finishes this season, and as a result she’s confident going into the state meet. Her goals are to break the school record in the 100-yard breaststroke, place in the top eight in her individual races and medal in both of the relays she’ll swim in.

Steffensmeier hopes to finish as high as she can and post her personal-best times in all of her races.

With a solid group of nine headed to Lenexa for the three-day meet — which will include overnight stays in the Kansas City area — the team will not only get to spend a lot of time together, but they’ll all be able to support one another in the highest-pressure competition of the year.

“The people who I’m going with and the coaches, they make the environment so much better and not as stressful as anything else,” Perez said.

“It has been amazing,” Steffensmeier added. “I love to see the team get together and build friendships and bonds, and have girls that we’ve never had swim before come in and absolutely love it and improve. … I’m really proud of our state team and the girls we get to take over there. I think it’ll be a great opportunity.”

The competition at state will be unlike anything Manhattan has seen yet this year, as Brown said his team hasn’t gone up against many of the elite squads from Kansas City and Lawrence, some of which could have more than double the amount of swimmers the Indians will have.

With that in mind, Brown plans to measure success not based upon what the other teams do, but on what his kids can accomplish.

“Are we being competitive, and are we leaving it all out there?” he said. “There’s times where we’ll have races that go really well at state and we swim amazing, jump into the top eight. And then we have races that sometimes don’t go as well, but we gave it our all, and we really can’t ask for anything more than that. Of course, best times and high places, making finals, are the biggest goals.

“But really, if they just gave it their all and it’s something that they are proud of, I think we were successful.”

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Washburn Rural hires new boys’ basketball coach

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sixteen days after Kevin Muff stepped down as the boys’ basketball coach, the Junior Blues have their new leader. Alex Hutchins has been selected to coach the Washburn Rural program. Hutchins led the Hays High boys’ basketball team for the past three years, compiling a 59-9 record. That includes three conference championships […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Area high school teams heading back to the State Tournament

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wednesday was the day for many area schools to be named Regional Champions. For some, it came down to the last innings, and for some, like defending 6A Softball Champions Topeka High, it was a quick night. Nija Cannady showed why she’s a top talent in...
TOPEKA, KS
KU Sports

Ex-Purdue safety Marvin Grant intends to transfer to Kansas

Marvin Grant, a highly regarded safety in the Class of 2019 who was a starter at Purdue last season, became the latest player to commit to transfer to Kansas when he did so on Thursday. Grant, who is 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, was the No. 138 prospect in his high...
LAWRENCE, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas Wheat Tour 2022, Day 1

About 83 people from 24 U.S. states plus Mexico and Canada, traveled in 20 cars on six routes between Manhattan and Colby, Kan., Tuesday, stopping at wheat fields every 15-20 miles along the routes, as part of the Wheat Quality Council’s 64th Annual Hard Winter Wheat Evaluation Tour. About...
COLBY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lenexa, KS
Manhattan, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
City
Manhattan, KS
City
Lawrence, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
WIBW

Fork in the Road: Lake view in Ozawkie at Lago Vista

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In Ozawkie near the water’s edge at Lake Perry sits this week’s Fork in the Road featured restaurant. Lago Vista Grill located at 102 Main Street serves up Mexican-style entrées and owners Miguel and his mother Sonia are not from Kansas. “My kids...
OZAWKIE, KS
KSNT News

WATCH: Water tower comes down in Alma, Kansas

Video Courtesy/Donald Westhoff ALMA (KSNT) – An old water tower in the City of Alma has been knocked down on Wednesday. The water tower hadn’t been in use for over 15 years according to the City of Alma’s Superintendent, Michael Slobodnik. He told 27 News that they hired a company out of Missouri called Dennis […]
ALMA, KS
The Spun

Kansas Basketball Lands Major Transfer From Conference Rival

Kansas basketball picked up a major addition on Thursday night, and it came at the expense of another Big 12 program. Texas Tech transfer wing Kevin McCullar announced his commitment to Kansas moments ago. He has two years of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-6 McCullar was an honorable mention All-Big 12...
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meredith Graves
ksal.com

South Salina Construction Project Begins

A project to replace deteriorated concrete panels at a busy intersection in Salina is underway. According to the City of Salina the project at the intersection of Ohio, Belmont, and Wayne started on Wednesday. During construction, the outside through lanes of Ohio, the southbound to westbound turn lane, and one...
SALINA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Jaid Dewitt

Jaid Dewitt was reported missing on April 25, 2022, in Atchison. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved share that she was last known to be wearing a light gray Champion hoodie, grey or light blue pants and black and white-checked Vans shoes. JAID DEWITT. Missing from: Atchison, Kan. Missing since:...
ATCHISON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Mhs#Centennial League#Indians
WIBW

29th St. to see closures throughout June

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Parts of a Topeka road will experience closures over the next month. Sections of 29th St. will be closed from Arrowhead Rd. to the west edge of the Shunganunga Bridge. The City of Topeka says Bettis Asphalt will be working on a mill and overlay project starting on Monday.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Combat Air Museum to acquire new jet

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Combat Air Museum in Topeka will be acquiring an F-15A Eagle tactical aircraft, according to an announcement from the museum on Thursday. This addition was approved by the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Dayton, Ohio last month. According to the museum, Worldwide Recovery has scheduled the historic aircraft […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
KAKE TV

Puppies dumped outside Kansas dog sanctuary during thunderstorms

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KAKE) - A Kansas dog sanctuary says six puppies were dumped outside its facility during thunderstorms earlier this week, but they're now receiving care. Imagine Furever Ranch in Shawnee shared a Facebook post saying that the puppies were abandoned in its parking lot Tuesday night. The sanctuary cares for senior dogs and contacted other rescues for help, KMBC reports.
WIBW

Manhattan road closed due to crash back open

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic is back to normal after a crash near the intersection of Seth Child Rd. and Marlatt Ave. Southbound traffic was blocked while officers with the Riley Co. Police Department worked the scene, but re-opened around 7:30 p.m.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Kansas mom has warning for 2022 graduates

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Shawnee County mom is warning students about advertising their upcoming graduations. Sara Wilhelm is urging families to pull the graduation signs out of their yards after finding three graduation cards in a ditch along the road. Wilhelm said the missing cards contained cash, and she believes advertising the graduation of her […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
The Manhattan Mercury

The Manhattan Mercury

Manhattan, KS
830
Followers
183
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Manhattan Mercury

Comments / 0

Community Policy