MHS girls' swimming looks to overachieve at state

Sophia Steffensmeier, right, smiles at teammate Audrey Conley after competing in the 100-yard backstroke in a meet at the Hummer Sports Complex natatorium on March 29. Steffensmeier will compete at the 6A state meet in Lenexa beginning Thursday. Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Manhattan High girls’ swimming and diving head coach Alex Brown thinks that his team’s second-place finish at the Centennial League meet last week taught two vital lessons as the Indians prepare for state this weekend.

The first was that you can swim your absolute best and still lose to better competition. Manhattan didn’t often find itself below first place in its meets this season, and taking second at league prevented the team from becoming “spoiled by winning,” according to Brown.

Perhaps more importantly — or, at least, more inspirationally — the slim margin between the Indians and first-place Washburn Rural was, Brown said, “small compared to what it was supposed to be,” demonstrating that anyone can outperform what’s expected of them.

“We way over(achieved),” Brown said. “I don’t think we had a single race where someone didn’t swim a season-best or career-best. I can’t think of any, so we swam really well. I think it gives them the confidence to know that just because, on paper, things say this doesn’t mean that’s how they’re going to end up.”

Brown hopes to see the same thing happen at the 6A state meet, which begins Thursday at the Shawnee Mission School District Aquatic Center in Lenexa.

Manhattan will send nine to state, with two serving as alternates. The Indians qualified in all three relay events, while junior Sophia Steffensmeier will race in the 100-yard butterfly and the 500-yard freestyle, and sophomore Ruth Perez will swim in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard breaststroke.

First-year diver and trained gymnast Bre Sanneman also qualified for state, in spite of the fact that she had to drive to Topeka for practice and could only do so three days a week.

“When you get three times a week, it’s not a whole lot,” Brown said. “It’s really impressive for her to qualify despite having to do that.”

Meredith Graves, Audrey Conley, Juliet Balman, Soledad Rodriguez and Sam Tarter will compete as members of Manhattan’s relay teams.

Perez and Steffensmeier both went to state last year, although the 2021 version was a one-day event because of the COVID-19 pandemic, while this season it will revert to its typical three-day format. Preliminaries will take place Thursday and Friday, with finals to run on Saturday.

“It was really a lot of nerves compared to the other meets,” Steffensmeier said of her previous state meet experience. “The environment was a lot more hostile. There’s girls that you’ve never raced against before who are a lot faster than you, and every time you swim, it counts. You’ve got to get a good time in prelims to get a final swim. But I think the nerves are definitely helpful.”

Perez said the expanded structure this year should make for a “more relaxing” experience, although she added that having to swim in the preliminaries and finals for both of her races will also be “a little more stressful.”

Like Steffensmeier and the rest of the team as a whole, Perez has racked up the first-place finishes this season, and as a result she’s confident going into the state meet. Her goals are to break the school record in the 100-yard breaststroke, place in the top eight in her individual races and medal in both of the relays she’ll swim in.

Steffensmeier hopes to finish as high as she can and post her personal-best times in all of her races.

With a solid group of nine headed to Lenexa for the three-day meet — which will include overnight stays in the Kansas City area — the team will not only get to spend a lot of time together, but they’ll all be able to support one another in the highest-pressure competition of the year.

“The people who I’m going with and the coaches, they make the environment so much better and not as stressful as anything else,” Perez said.

“It has been amazing,” Steffensmeier added. “I love to see the team get together and build friendships and bonds, and have girls that we’ve never had swim before come in and absolutely love it and improve. … I’m really proud of our state team and the girls we get to take over there. I think it’ll be a great opportunity.”

The competition at state will be unlike anything Manhattan has seen yet this year, as Brown said his team hasn’t gone up against many of the elite squads from Kansas City and Lawrence, some of which could have more than double the amount of swimmers the Indians will have.

With that in mind, Brown plans to measure success not based upon what the other teams do, but on what his kids can accomplish.

“Are we being competitive, and are we leaving it all out there?” he said. “There’s times where we’ll have races that go really well at state and we swim amazing, jump into the top eight. And then we have races that sometimes don’t go as well, but we gave it our all, and we really can’t ask for anything more than that. Of course, best times and high places, making finals, are the biggest goals.

“But really, if they just gave it their all and it’s something that they are proud of, I think we were successful.”